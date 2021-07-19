https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/07/19/wheres-the-reward-money-woman-busts-herself-after-commenting-on-most-wanted-post-about-her-1105907/

An Oklahoma woman who was wanted by authorities in connection with an alleged serious crime wound up in custody after reportedly asking about reward money for her own capture on the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page.

Tulsa cops had designated Lorraine Graves as their weekly most wanted person on July 14 for an accessory to murder charge, an announcement that was shared on at least two social media platforms.

“What where’s the reward money at?” Graves allegedly asked in a now-deleted post (which was screengrabbed, however, by cops) in the Facebook page comments section which may or may not have been a form of online trolling that boomeranged.

One Facebook user presciently noted in response that “”giiiiirl you better stay off social media they can track you!!” Another posted that “Ain’t gonna be as funny when you get processed.”

Graves reportedly found herself behind bars the next day, subject to a bond of a half-million dollars, after the fugitive unit located her. This outcome perhaps might be an example of the old bromide say it forget it, write it regret it — but writ large, as it were.

Tulsa PD followed up with another Facebook post on Friday:

On Wednesday, we posted Lorraine Graves as the Weekly Most Wanted for Accessory to Murder in the homicide of Eric Graves earlier this year. After that, Lorraine Graves started commenting on our post asking about reward money. On 7/15/21 around 4:30 p.m., detectives with our Fugitive Warrants unit arrested Graves in north Tulsa near 36th St. N. and Garrison Ave. Graves is charged with Accessory to Murder. Her bond is set at $500,000. This is an arrest, not a conviction.

Detectives have already arrested two male suspects in the murder Eric Graves, 30, who first responders reportedly found inside an apartment with gunshot wounds on March 13, 2021, while they were apparently on the scene for another shooting report. Lorraine Graves is said to apparently be a relative of the victim.

“It appears to be mostly about a girl. It appears that there were people that were romantic rivals that decided to air it out with guns,” Lt. Brandon Watkins of the Tulsa homicide division told Newson6 in late March at the time that the suspects, two brothers, were arrested. “Both Gabriel and Jayden Hopson have been arrested and convicted in the past for illegally having guns,” the news outlet added about the suspects in the shooting.

According to Tulsa World, Lorraine Graves, who was initially helpful with investigators and appeared at a July 7 hearing on the case, reportedly “told a victim witness advocate that she would no longer cooperate in the investigation nor would she remember anything she told detectives earlier, according to an affidavit for a warrant for her arrest on a murder accessory charge…

🚨WEEKLY MOST WANTED🚨

Lorraine Graves is charged with Accessory to Murder. Detectives say she was involved in March homicide where Eric Graves was shot/killed at St. Thomas Square Apts.

Graves is as Black female, 5’7″, 200 lbs.

INFO? Call @918CrimeStopper at 918-596-COPS. pic.twitter.com/lQa9GuifW5 — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) July 14, 2021

“Court documents also allege Lorraine Graves effectively ‘facilitated the discarding of the potential murder weapon’ when she later gave Gabriel Hopson a ride — after he had told her about her relative’s killing — to another apartment complex, where he handed off the gun to another man,” the Tulsa World claimed.

Cops are separately on the lookout for a witness who didn’t show up at the July 7 court proceeding.

As the Tulsa PD implied, a criminal defendant is presumed innocent unless or until the court system, through a trial or another form of adjudication, establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Robert Jonathan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

