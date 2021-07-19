https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/white-house-staffer-and-pelosi-aide-test-positive-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A White House staffer and a senior communications aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi have tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at a July 13 event, according to news reports Wednesday

Neither Pelosi or Biden have been directly exposed to those who tested positive, confirmed by officials Tuesday to Axios.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, told the news outlet the aide was diagnosed with the virus after having come in contact last week with members of the Texas Legislature.

“We know that there will be breakthrough cases, but as this instance shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild.” a White House official said in a statement.

The White House staffer is still awaiting the results from the PCR test.

Six members of the Texas Democratic Party, who last week fled the state to delay the passing of the voting laws, have tested positive for COVID-19, despite also having been fully vaccinated.

