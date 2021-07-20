https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/80-year-old-man-found-dead-new-york-touch-little-girls-scrawled-chest/

An 80-year-old man was found dead in his Staten Island apartment with the words “I touch little girls” scrawled across his chest.

The man, whose name is being withheld by police until his family is notified, was found face up with two black eyes and cuts on his forehead.

The New York Post reports that the elderly man was found just after 9:30 a.m. Monday inside the first-floor hallway of 256 Corson Ave., according to police.

The words “I touch little girls” were written on him with black ink. Additionally, cops also found the words “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5” on his stomach and “I touch” on his right foot, according to the Post.

The man had a lengthy record of 24 arrests, but none that indicate pedophilia, the report says. However, only two of the arrests were unsealed, which were two assaults against a girlfriend in 1987, a third assault in 1992 and drug possession rap in 1996.

He was not a registered sex offender.

The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates as more information becomes available.

