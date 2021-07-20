https://www.dailywire.com/news/actor-with-roles-on-law-order-svu-and-blue-bloods-indicted-for-murder

An actor who has had roles on numerous television shows was indicted for murder by a grand jury last Friday.

Isaiah Stokes, who has appeared in episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Blue Bloods,” is accused of shooting Tyrone Jones while the latter was sitting in his car in Jamaica, Queens, in February, according to E! News.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz released a statement regarding the indictment, saying Stokes “is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting.”

“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm,” she added.

More from E! News:

Per court documents obtained by E! News, Isaiah was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a three-count indictment, in which he was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The actor’s next court date is scheduled for Monday, July 19, 2021.

If the Power star is convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison.

According to the charges, video surveillance footage from Feb. 7 showed the defendant exiting a vehicle and approaching the driver’s side window of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Isaiah allegedly fired 11 gunshots into the car where Tyrone, 37, was sitting. He died of his injuries.

The New York Post reported that both men lived near the site of the crime. Stokes lives in Jamaica, Queens, while Jones lived about a mile and a half away from where he was shot.

“Prosecutors didn’t say what they believe led to the slaying,” the Post reported.

Stokes is one of many celebrities who have been charged with murder of attempted murder. Don King, a famous boxing promoter, was charged with murder twice, and convicted in the beating death of a former employee in the 1960s. The charge was reduced to manslaughter and King served four years in prison.

Beloved musician Snoop Dogg has also been charged with murder for driving a car while his bodyguard shot a rival gang member. Both Snoop and his bodyguard were acquitted of the charges.

Sid Vicious, bassist for the punk rock band Sex Pistols, was famously charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

Duane Chapman, more commonly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, was a convicted murderer before getting his own Reality TV series. Chapman was present when his friend got into a fight with a drug dealer, resulting with the drug dealers’ death. Chapman was also charged and spent 18 months in prison.

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was charged in several homicides. South African sprint runner Oscar Pistorius was convicted in September 2014 of murdering his girlfriend. Music producer Phil Spector was sentenced 19 to life after being convicted for death of actress Lana Clarkson.

And, of course, who could forget O.J. Simpson.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

