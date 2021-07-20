https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/20/amazons-jeff-bezos-says-maybe-we-should-move-all-heavy-industry-into-space-so-it-can-pollute-there/

Billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is back from his sub-orbital space flight and is giving interviews about the experience, telling MSNBC that his flight into space reinforced his commitment to fighting climate change. And his plan for fighting climate change is to move all of the polluting industries out of the atmosphere and into space.

“You can’t imagine how thin the atmosphere is when you see it from space,” Bezos told MSNBC, making us wonder if he had the windows down during his flight.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...