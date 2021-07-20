https://magainstitute.com/american-gulag-the-biden-administrations-incarceration-of-capitol-occupiers/

This is supposed to be the United States of America, the land of the free and the home of the brave. The nation which immigrants from around the world yearn to reach. The beacon of democracy and the shining example on Earth of a free people in a free land. America was founded based on a Constitution and amendments that guarantee rights to the individual. We are a republic where laws prevail, where justice is dispensed impartially; where unlawful search and seizure is not permitted; and where due process matters.

Despite all of this, the Biden Administration is acting in ways that repudiate all of these values. It is treating those people who inhabited the U.S. Capitol on January 6th as if they are murderous terrorists. The people that Biden is holding—in many cases for months on end in solitary confinement—are being denied their fundamental rights as American citizens.

Consider the Backdrop

Many of the people who entered the Capitol that day were allowed in by the Capitol Police. They simply walked through doors that were held open for them. The claims of insurrection are ridiculous. No one had weapons (except for the plainclothes officer who murdered U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt and other law enforcement personnel). How do you cause an Insurrection when you have no arms?

There was no organized attempt to overthrow the government; virtually everybody had either a plane reservation or car ride ready for that evening or the next day. They did not intend to stay.

The Trump supporters had no intention of overthrowing the United States government—that is total hogwash and anybody who’s familiar with the facts knows that it is. Their ranks, however, were infiltrated by members of Antifa and by true insurrectionists who sought to create a false flag event, making it seem as if Donald Trump and Trump inspired supporters intended to overthrow the U.S. government.

Although Ashli Babbitt was attempting to climb through a broken window in a locked door, she posed no threat, carried no weapon, and based on the more rambunctious activity of some Capitol occupiers, did comparatively little to earn her fate. Arrested sure, but murdered? No way.

With all of this in mind, a petition that you can sign specifically states, “I want their rights to be held up (not taken from) and released from their political prison.”

Angel Harrelson (whose husband is among the incarcerated) started this petition to Senator Rick Scott of Florida. In it she implores government officials to “Free our political prisoners now! They are being mistreated and tortured. They are innocent until proven guilty. We want the public to see all footage from inside of the Capitol, now, with no cuts in footage and no bits and pieces here and there! I am one of the family members that has a spouse in political prison. We demand their release now and for you to uphold their rights and the Constitution of the United States, like you are suppose to do!!”

The Dark Shadow of Biden and Company

It is only fitting that justice is served before and during the legal proceedings for any of the incarcerated. The Biden Administration and it’s incalculably undemocratic, unlawful, and despicable approach to administering ‘justice’ is obstructing attempts to ensure that these incarcerated individuals receive lawful and constitutional protections.

Is an outrage that a petition even needs to be created, circulated, signed, and submitted. Since when do we need to petition for basic Constitutional protections? Since Biden was inaugurated.

Joe Biden, total political puppet that he is, and his handlers know full well about the kind of treasonous behavior in which they are engaged. They feel all-powerful, however, and they are not concerned. They’ve got the sycophantic press on their side, as well as multi-millions of gullible Democrats, Liberals and Leftist Progressives who believe that Joe Biden is a kind man, that his Administration is fair and just, and that the Capitol occupiers are in league with the Devil. As usual, exactly the opposite is true.

The Department of Justice has engaged in egregious acts of prosecutorial misconduct from its inception. DOJ prosecuting attorneys seek convictions, by any means necessary. If that means withholding evidence, delaying court cases, and bleeding the persecuted financially dry, then so be it. Within a 97% conviction rate, as a nation we have crossed the line into banana republic territory.

Make Your Voice Heard

SIGN THE PETITION HERE, and equally important, make your voice heard: to your Congressional representatives, to your Senators, to the editors of your newspapers, and to the gatekeepers of information and communication in our society. This includes the wannabe autocrats at Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter, etc, who don’t fool us with their repressive “Community Standards”.

Their distortion of the news, the views that they represent, and the censorship in which they’ve been engaged for far too long will not diminish us. We know what their endgame is: total control and manipulation of the masses, ever to be ruled by a a fraudulently elected ruling class, backed by Woke, über-Leftist billionaires who believe they are the anointed ones.We must make a stand. This is our 1776. We cannot passively sit by and hope that things will turn out for the better. They will not, not without our direct action.

