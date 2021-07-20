https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-dragged-for-claiming-shes-not-using-capitalism-while-describing-capitalism

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) became highly defensive Monday when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer accused her of using capitalism to advance socialism.

“Using capitalism to push socialism Branding the U.S. left: [AOC],” Spicer posted, captioning an article from Reuters detailing AOC’s campaign cash haul through her political merchandise shop.

using capitalism to push socialism Branding the U.S. left: @AOC makes a push into political merchandisehttps://t.co/ZgyI18ksHq — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 19, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez reacted by claiming she’s not using capitalism, while simultaneously describing how she uses profits — that she says aren’t profits — from her private shop to fund tutoring and other programs.

“Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism,” AOC wrote in response. “Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost.”

“But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs, & local organizing,” she added.

Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism. Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost. But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.🌱 https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2021

Spicer pushed back, noting that capitalism is “based in private (not gov) ownership,” while ripping AOC for not speaking out enough about anti-communism freedom protests in Cuba:

Thanks 4 the reply:

1. actually the definition of capitalism is based in private (not gov) ownership

2. I think u have commented more about this than #Cuba

PS – can you come on #spicerandco @newsmax at 6pm to discuss?

PSS -pls tag me in the future so I can respond quicker

Thanks https://t.co/Wwyd41JnEh — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 20, 2021

AOC was quickly hit with an avalanche of criticism.

“You’ll be shocked to discover that AOC can’t define capitalism,” posted politico Noam Blum. “Note her positioning of capitalism in opposition to the environment – a common tactic that enables leftists to disguise their efforts to roll us back to a Kolkhoz economy as concern for the planet.”

Note her positioning of capitalism in opposition to the environment – a common tactic that enables leftists to disguise their efforts to roll us back to a Kolkhoz economy as concern for the planet. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 20, 2021

“The fact that AOC can source materials and labor and infrastructure for her store that conform to her worldview is solely thanks to capitalism, which enables such competition to exist in the market,” Blum pointedly added.

The fact that AOC can source materials and labor and infrastructure for her store that conform to her worldview is solely thanks to capitalism, which enables such competition to exist in the market. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 20, 2021

“Claiming that what you do is more benevolent than ‘regular’ capitalism is a classic capitalist marketing tactic,” slammed Blum.

Claiming that what you do is more benevolent than “regular” capitalism is a classic capitalist marketing tactic. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 20, 2021

Daily Wire editor Emily Zanotti sarcastically pondered, “If the shop doesn’t make a profit, then how does it fund those programs…”

If the shop doesn’t make a profit, then how does it fund those programs… https://t.co/ezmIcZphJV — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 20, 2021

“Even for a socialist, she’s shockingly stupid,” said popular political Twitter account Matt’s Idea Shop.

Even for a socialist, she’s shockingly stupid https://t.co/aJLT1TItdc — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 20, 2021

“Hey [AOC], finish your Starbucks, hop off of Twitter, set down your iPhone and use the Google search feature on your Tesla’s touch screen monitor to search for a better definition of capitalism,” mocked the account.

AOC notably bought herself a Tesla this year; the car reportedly ranges between $46,000 and $59,000.

Hey 👋🏼 @aoc, finish your Starbucks, hop off of Twitter, set down your iPhone and use the Google search feature on your Tesla’s touch screen monitor to search for a better definition of capitalism. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 20, 2021

“AOC has discovered a secret formula where you take money and make something and sell it without making a profit then take the money and fund other projects with it. She’s a genius,” the account further poked fun.

AOC has discovered a secret formula where you take money and make something and sell it without making a profit then take the money and fund other projects with it. She’s a genius. https://t.co/aJLT1TItdc — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 20, 2021

Matt’s Shop Idea also posted a meme from “Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which reads, “I’m playing both sides, so that I always come out on top.” He captioned the meme, “AOC using capitalism to promote socialism.”

AOC using capitalism to promote socialism pic.twitter.com/Lxagd8M4na — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 20, 2021

