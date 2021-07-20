https://hannity.com/media-room/aoc-responds-ocasio-cortez-defends-58-sweatshirts-because-transactions-arent-capitalism/

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to growing criticism on social media Monday night after Reuters reported the Democratic Socialist spent $1.4 million on ‘Tax the Rich’ themed merchandise for her web store.

“Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism. Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost. But [for what it’s worth] our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing,” fired-back the lawmaker to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism. Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost. But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.🌱 https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2021

“Her campaign paid political merchandise firm Financial Innovations, which operates her online store and supplies merchandise, more than $1.4 million in the first six months of 2021, according to campaign disclosures to the Federal Election Commission late last week,” reports the Reuters News Agency.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Invests Over $1.4 Million In ‘Tax The Rich’-Themed Political Merchandise https://t.co/gRvHEjbw5N — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2021

“That is more than many lawmakers spent on their entire re-election efforts during the period, and nearly double her payments made over the prior two years to Financial Innovations, a Cranston, Rhode Island firm that specializes in political merchandise for Democrats,” adds the outlet.

“There’s the campaign finance aspect of it and, for lack of a better term, there’s the cult of personality aspect of it,” Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, who studies political branding at Stetson University, told Reuters.

