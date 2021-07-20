https://hannity.com/media-room/aocs-army-schumer-pushes-for-bold-civilian-climate-corp-to-enforce-the-green-new-deal/

GREEN NEW MEAL! Bill Gates Says USA Must Switch to ‘100% Synthetic Beef’ to Fight Global Warming

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.17.21

Billionaire Bill Gates urged all Americans and residents in other “rich countries” Tuesday to switch to “100% synthetic beef” to combat global warming and climate change in the years ahead.

“Impossible and Beyond have a road map, a quality road map and a cost road map, that makes them totally competitive,” Gates said, referencing popular plant-based meat corporations. “As for scale today, they don’t represent 1% of the meat in the world, but they’re on their way.”

Bill Gates: Rich nations should move to “100 percent synthetic beef” https://t.co/QS9w2B0fEc pic.twitter.com/hn10E3Dxek — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2021

“Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand,” Gates said. “So for meat in the middle-income-and-above countries, I do think it’s possible.”

“I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef,” concluded the Microsoft founder. “You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time.”

