Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly took a COVID-19 test after being exposed to the virus by a group of Texas Democrats in DC to block a voting integrity bill making its way through the State Capitol in Austin.

“Harris held a meeting last week with the state lawmakers, who traveled to Washington, D.C., to stymie Texas Republicans’ elections reform bill. Five of the Democrats have tested positive so far, including state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, who confirmed that he had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated,” reports The Hill.

White House confirms Harris got COVID-19 test after meeting with Texas Democrats https://t.co/u8KBh6SYxi pic.twitter.com/mf4Pt5pmHk — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2021

Texas Democrats confirmed this week that their colleagues’ escape to Washington, DC in a last-ditch effort to derail a voting integrity bill will cost Lone Star taxpayers $1.5 million in additional costs.

“Texas state Rep. Armando Walle (D) told NBC News that the price of keeping the Democratic lawmakers out of Texas until Aug. 7, when the session ends, could be as high as $1.5 million,” reports The Hill. “He said the two private jets most of the lawmakers flew on to Washington cost more than $100,000. Fees for housing, food and other transportation are expected to make up the majority of the remaining expenses.

Texas Democrat says colleagues’ trip to DC will cost $1.5M https://t.co/r2YSPycjb0 pic.twitter.com/Jb9E8qcutT — The Hill (@thehill) July 19, 2021

In addition to the increased cost, at least five members of the Democrat delegation tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the nation’s capital.

