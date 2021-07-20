https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/bbc-journo-whines-about-athletes-having-different-rules-after-being-exposed-to-the-same-covid-case-at-the-olympics/

Chris McLaughlin of BBC Scotland whined on Monday that his team will have to self isolate for 14 days even though they’ve all tested negative after exposure to a COVID-19 case on the flight over to Tokyo but athletes on the same plane have no such restrictions:

Hugely frustrated that BBC Scotland team here in Tokyo identified as close contacts to a Covid case on flight over. Rules say self isolate in hotel room for 14 days. Numerous PCR tests negative. Athletes on same flight also identified but rules say they don’t isolate. #Tokyo2020 — Chris McLaughlin (@BBCchrismclaug) July 20, 2021

We’ll note, McLaughlin is also retweeting posts about how bad COVID-19 is in Tokyo right now so we know he’s aware of *why* these restrictions are in place for journos who have free rein of the city while athletes do not:

We’re not familiar with McLaughlin’s reporting, but many on Twitter think him being off the air is a good thing:

Don’t you just feel for @BBCchrismclaug …….NOT ‼️ At least we shall have peace for 14days thanks to the Chinese Government https://t.co/HVxYRYXnGv — Nicoliar Sturgeon 💎 (@NicoliarSturge1) July 20, 2021

Just do what BBC Scotland always do make it up or moan that the rules don’t suit you and that the rules in England are better and find a local who who hates the rules then you can blame it on the SNP 😳 — Indy Wolf (@indywolf72) July 20, 2021

Welcome to the real world. The world where I’ve been restricted to what events I can attend for 18 months. It’s a bugger when it starts to impact the elite and privileged isn’t it. — Scott Millar (@scottmillar1) July 20, 2021

First world problems 🤌🏻 You’ve been lording it up at sporting events over the last 12 months, my heart is bleeding for you. Hope you packed some pot noodles in your case. https://t.co/7Lx1aqSWPe — Andyyy (@Andyyyy_11) July 20, 2021

Imagine my shock that the Japanese have identified exemption rules for the Athletes with regards to close contact, but not journalists It’s almost like the event is about the athletes Chris is used to reporting from outside the venues though https://t.co/1Sjf6DEKSb — Greig Cunningham (@GreigC22) July 20, 2021

And he could’ve flown out earlier to make sure this didn’t happen:

Couple of points, are the media locked down in the same way as the athletes?

Was there anything that prevented the media traveling earlier so if this happened they would isolate before the Olympics started?

Get the guy is frustrated, but give us the full pictures. https://t.co/Fry64ngSaC — Stewart 🇦🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@stewartfisher) July 20, 2021

