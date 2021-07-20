https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/bbc-journo-whines-about-athletes-having-different-rules-after-being-exposed-to-the-same-covid-case-at-the-olympics/

Chris McLaughlin of BBC Scotland whined on Monday that his team will have to self isolate for 14 days even though they’ve all tested negative after exposure to a COVID-19 case on the flight over to Tokyo but athletes on the same plane have no such restrictions:

We’ll note, McLaughlin is also retweeting posts about how bad COVID-19 is in Tokyo right now so we know he’s aware of *why* these restrictions are in place for journos who have free rein of the city while athletes do not:

We’re not familiar with McLaughlin’s reporting, but many on Twitter think him being off the air is a good thing:

And he could’ve flown out earlier to make sure this didn’t happen:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...