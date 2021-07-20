http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/nwvM9dXp4-A/

WHO IS WALLY FUNK?

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, 57, and younger brother Mark, 53, will be joined on the flight by two additional passengers.

The first spare seat was given away to Wally Funk, an 82-year-old woman who trained to be an astronaut in the 1960s but was never given the chance to fly.

She has spent six decades trying to reach space after she was denied her chance to get her astronaut wings due to her gender.

Funk, who underwent training in the 1960s, will become the oldest person to ever fly to space. As a pilot, Funk has logged 19,600 flight hours across her career.

She has also taught some 3,000 people to fly.

The New Mexico native has always dreamed of going to space, volunteering in 1961 for the Women in Space programme.

However, along with the other women on the scheme – collectively known as the “Mercury 13” – she never made it to space with Nasa after the programme was abruptly cancelled.

