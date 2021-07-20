https://noqreport.com/2021/07/20/biden-wants-un-to-investigate-us-for-systemic-racism-un-nowhere-to-be-found-when-real-crimes-committed/

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Biden administration recently announced it wants the United Nations to investigate the United States’ supposed “systemic racism,” as Townhall reported earlier.

In his statement released last week, Secretary of State Blinken formally invited UN envoys to investigate the United States and praised the UN’s Human Rights Council’s recent desire to “address systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent.”

The Human Rights Council has 47 seats, with countries rotating every three years that are elected by the UN General Assembly. The most recent batch of countries added to this body is a group of fifteen nations, the vast majority of which have glaring human rights violations and other serious crimes committed that garner little to no attention from the Biden administration or the UN. The new member countries tasked with policing human rights around the globe include China, Russia, Pakistan, Senegal, Malawi, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Keep in mind that these additions to the council happened last fall, less than six months after George Floyd’s death, which has been used to justify the UN’s new focus on what it calls systemic racism, and following riots which further encouraged grandstanding elites to project the left’s narrative of […]