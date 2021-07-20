https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/border-patrol-opens-up-the-gates-and-lets-illegal-invaders-waltz-right-in/
NEW: Getting a bit hectic here in Del Rio. Massive group of 300+ migrants wants to be let into the US. Some migrant families being let through, but adult men try to force their way through the gate. BP and troopers have to yell at them to get back. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7E4KIHmNVs
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021
It’s unclear what’s going to happen with this group. Troopers tell me Border Patrol is completely overrun and their processing centers are all over capacity & they can’t handle a group this size. Concerns the group may have to wait in the blistering heat. More coming. @FoxNews
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021
You’re looking at the “New Ellis Island.”
Not our words, those are the words of the Democrat Party. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/IlDlL6Zhi1
— For America (@ForAmerica) July 19, 2021