FILE PHOTO: Boxing – Heavyweight World Title Fight – Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev – The SSE Arena, London, Britain – December 12, 2020 Anthony Joshua celebrates winning his fight against Kubrat Pulev Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge FILE PHOTO: Boxing – Heavyweight World Title Fight – Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev – The SSE Arena, London, Britain – December 12, 2020 Anthony Joshua celebrates winning his fight against Kubrat Pulev Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

July 20, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sept. 25, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered Joshua to defend his title against Ukrainian Usyk after the Briton’s bout with domestic rival Tyson Fury was called off when Fury was ordered to fight Deontay Wilder in a rematch.

Joshua, 31, also holds the IBF and WBA titles and had initially been set to face WBC champion Fury in Saudi Arabia in August in a highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification fight.

Fury will now face Wilder in Las Vegas on Oct. 9 after this month’s fight was postponed when Fury tested positive for COVID-19.

Joshua was scheduled to fight Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at Spurs’ stadium in June last year but the bout was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joshua (24-1) beat Pulev at Wembley Arena in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

