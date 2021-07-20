https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/breaking-a-white-house-official-and-a-pelosi-staffer-have-tested-positive-for-covid-19-after-meeting-with-texas-dems/

Breaking news from Axios:

A White House official and a staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have both tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the same reception last week, officials confirmed to Axios.

According to the report, both staffers were fully vaccinated and are mildly symptomatic:

Can we call it a superspreader event yet?

Imagine if Republicans did this:

Send them to Gitmo, just to be safe:

We joke, we joke but hopefully, the CDC is studying this to determine why there are so many breakthrough cases:

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...