Breaking news from Axios:

A White House official and a staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have both tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the same reception last week, officials confirmed to Axios.

According to the report, both staffers were fully vaccinated and are mildly symptomatic:

SCOOP: A White House official and a staff member for Nancy Pelosi have both tested positive for COVID after attending the same reception last week, officials confirmed to Axios. https://t.co/UTpb7JeMEr — Axios (@axios) July 20, 2021

Can we call it a superspreader event yet?

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 TEXAS DEM SUPER SPREADER EVENT White House official, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID after attending same reception https://t.co/a1nSSD6CrM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 20, 2021

Imagine if Republicans did this:

Imagine if Republicans ditched their jobs, flew across the country maskless with beer, whined nonstop on social media, pulled media hits, and met with the highest levels of government only to get infected with COVID-19 and infect people in the White House? https://t.co/o0odiIc2cU — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 20, 2021

Send them to Gitmo, just to be safe:

Has there ever been a political stunt that has gone more horribly wrong than this one? I mean, if this were a Republican delegation they’d be sent to GITMO by now. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 20, 2021

We joke, we joke but hopefully, the CDC is studying this to determine why there are so many breakthrough cases:

These are a lot of breakthrough cases….. https://t.co/xJfBAJQkd9 — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) July 20, 2021

***

