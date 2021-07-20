https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/20/buzzfeed-fbi-played-a-far-larger-role-than-has-previously-been-reported-in-gov-gretchen-whitmer-kidnapping-plot/

BuzzFeed is garnering some buzz Tuesday with an extensive report on the FBI’s involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Ken Bensinger and Jessica Garrison report that the FBI “played a far larger role than has previously been reported” in the kidnapping plot.

They write:

An examination of the case by BuzzFeed News also reveals that some of those informants, acting under the direction of the FBI, played a far larger role than has previously been reported. Working in secret, they did more than just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects. Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them.

A longtime government informant from Wisconsin, for example, helped organize a series of meetings around the country where many of the alleged plotters first met one another and the earliest notions of a plan took root, some of those people say. The Wisconsin informant even paid for some hotel rooms and food as an incentive to get people to come.

The Iraq War vet, for his part, became so deeply enmeshed in a Michigan militant group that he rose to become its second-in-command, encouraging members to collaborate with other potential suspects and paying for their transportation to meetings. He prodded the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping plot to advance his plan, then baited the trap that led to the arrest.

“Although [the defendants] have not denied participating in training events, attending meetings, and communicating with other defendants, they claim that no actual conspiracy to kidnap the governor ever existed,” they add.

This report comes just days after the DOJ Inspector General found “serious errors, violations of FBI policy, and misconduct by FBI officials” in the Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation. It also comes on the heels of the FBI asking people to report their friends and family for “suspicious behavior,” such as owning a LEGO set of the U.S. Capitol.

