http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EQREsGk7z4U/

“Each death is tragic and even more heartbreaking when we know that the majority of these deaths could be prevented with a simple, safe, available vaccine,” she claimed.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the United Kingdom’s chief medical adviser, said on Monday that 60 percent of those hospitalized in the U.K. are unvaccinated individuals, correcting his original claim that 60 percent of hospitalizations were among vaccinated people. However, that statistic still suggests that 40 percent of hospitalizations are among vaccinated persons.

The news comes as Biden administration officials continue to ramp up vaccination efforts, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the jab, using the spread of the Delta Variant as a means of coercion.

Recent surveys show unvaccinated Americans remaining skeptical, citing concerns over vaccine safety. According to an Axios-Ipsos poll, a majority of unvaccinated people would still be unlikely to get the vaccine, even if they were given paid time off to do so or could receive the jab at their doctor’s office, indicating that convenience is not the issue.

Seventy percent said they would be “not at all likely” to get the vaccine if a celebrity or public figure endorsed it, and another 70 percent said they would likely not get it if a community volunteer discussed it with them, either.

Of the 30 percent of respondents in the national survey who said they have not received the jab, half of them said they are “not at all likely” to get it.

Notably, six of the Texas “fleebagger” Democrats who flocked to D.C. to avoid voting on election integrity measures have tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, and at least three of them are fully vaccinated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

