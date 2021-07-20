https://www.theepochtimes.com/cuban-immigrant-criticizes-blm-for-solidarity-with-cuban-regime-they-think-they-are-going-to-be-spared_3909957.html

Following the historic protests against communism in Cuba, Black Lives Matter (BLM) demanded the Biden administration end the embargo they say is “costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion.” But according to a man who escaped Cuba as a child: “We need to send them weapons.”

“Who is BLM?” Maximo Alvarez asked The Epoch Times rhetorically. “They have bragged publically of being Marxists/Leninists. They have said publicly that they want to destroy this country to start all over again.”

“We need to help Cuba,” Alvarez insisted. “We need to send them weapons. We need to invade. We need to take over because communists do not leave. They will never relinquish power. And if you don’t smile, they will kill you. They will kill you. They will not leave. You will have to kill them.”

Since arriving in the United States at the age of 13 as part of Operation Pedro Pan, Alvarez feels blessed to have had an opportunity to live the “American dream.”

Today, Alvarez lives in Miami, Florida. He is a director on the Board of Trustees at Florida State University and president of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors. He was also one of the people chosen to give a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

As Alvarez explained, BLM is doing little more than following the communist philosophy of Saul Alinsky, who once said: “The greatest enemy of individual freedom is the individual himself.”

The opening paragraph of Alinsky’s book “Rules for Radicals” makes it very clear what the objectives of his followers are:

“What follows is for those who want to change the world from what it is to what they believe it should be. The Prince was written by Machiavelli for the Haves on how to hold power. Rules for Radicals is written for the Have-Nots on how to take it away.”

“Make sure everybody hates everybody else,” Alvarez said of BLM’s objectives. “Make sure everyone thinks this is a bad country, that we abuse people. Make sure the poor people hate the rich people and convince them that the reason why they are poor is because the rich people want slaves. Destroy our history and keep God out of the schools and that kids come home and ask ‘daddy, are you a racist?’ Make sure you have gun control. Make sure you control healthcare and make sure everyone is on welfare because if you control healthcare and my income then you control me, and this is what BLM does.”

“This is what BLM is all about,” Alvarez insisted. “They are extremely well-financed by stupid people who think they are going to be spared.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also pointed out BLM’s hypocrisy through Twitter.

“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba,” Rubio shared through Twitter on July 15.

‘Useful Idiots’ Keep Sending Money

According to Alvarez, those who kowtow to the demands of BLM and cater to their whims with the hope they will gain their favor are only setting themselves up to become their next victim.

“The useful idiots, the big corporations, keep sending them money because they think they are going to be spared,” Alvarez warned. “Well, I’ve got bad news for you. The more money you send them and the more you protect them, the sooner you put them in power and the quicker you are going to fall.”

“Like Churchill said,” Alvarez noted, “Socialism is the equal distribution of misery.”

Despite efforts by BLM and some media outlets to paint the protests as a backlash for food shortages and the government’s poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis, chants of “we want change,” “down with the dictatorship,” “we want freedom,” and “we are no longer afraid,” reveal that it is the communist government the Cuban people are fed up with.

“The Cuban people are so oppressed and so badly treated they have no more fear and that is why they are doing what they’re doing,” Alvarez said. “I get emotional when I talk about this because I lived through that and I understand what communism is. Many people in our country do not understand that. They call it socialism. But it’s not. It’s communism.”

As Alvarez watches the protesters, his heart aches for them. Yet he is inspired when he sees them wave American flags.

“I wish that this could be a lesson to our media, our academia, and our young people,” Alvarez said, “how foreign countries and people who have lost their freedom idolize our country and our flag. Not only is it a cry for help, they realize this is the only free country left in the world. This is the country that has accepted all of us [immigrants].”

“I was very fortunate that my mom and dad understood communism and sent me here as a little kid,” Alvarez said, his voice strained with emotion. “God, I feel so bad because that could be me right now. I feel so bad because there is very little we can do from here. The demonstrations won’t do anything.”

According to Alvarez, America now has a front-row seat in witnessing “what 60 years of oppression and communism does to a country.” He also issued a warning to those who keep electing people who want to take America down the same path of socialism, noting that the people who are now fighting for their freedom in Cuba are suffering the results of the “useful idiots” who put the current government leaders in power.

“They believed the promises,” Alvarez lamented. “They believed they would be secure, that they would have free health care and free education. Free everything.”

Unfortunately, Alvarez believes the demonstrations are an exercise in futility. He also fears for the lives of the protesters.

“The Cuban government will easily understand who the leaders are and they will put them away,” Alvarez said. “They will be killed, and the rest of the people will soon go away. If we really want to save Cuba, we need to send the military. Because the people in Cuba cannot fight. They have no weapons. That’s why every time there’s a shooting here they want gun control.”

“Because of the generosity of this country we could literally start a business out of the trunk of our car and impact other families,” Alvarez reflected of his fellow immigrants, “and when we die we can say we left this world a little better.”

“I am afraid for my grandchildren,” Alvarez mourned. “I am afraid that the next generation will be the very first generation that will not leave the world better than the last. I am so concerned because so many people in this country don’t understand. I pray for them to get enlightened.”

