Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. We’ll certainly discuss Andrew’s latest VIP column at Red State, discussing the problems piling up in the Oval Office while Joe Biden coasts.

We’ll also discuss my new location. I’ve moved to central Texas, which is what I did on my summer vacation. I’ve got a lot to learn about my newly adopted state, and Andrew and I will commiserate over the packing/unpacking cycle.

Does our astronomical national debt create national security issues? Novelist Michael Ginsberg explores the potential in his new thriller, Debt Bomb, which imagines how America’s enemies can exploit our addiction to deficit spending.

Speaking of debt, our good friend Peter Grandich joins us again to discuss the non-fiction ways in which debt erodes our security — personal and national. We’ll also take a look at the indicators for inflation, the sudden unease on Wall Street, and more!

