The Democratic party of today presents itself as a champion for social justice, the defenders of the little guy, the champions of the downtrodden and oppressed.

The reality is that Democrats are now the party of the wealthy elite, who have pushed wokeness on the nation, knowing they will not suffer the consequences of their policies.

Hoover Institution scholar Victor Davis Hanson is a national treasure, and he breaks down how we arrived at this point in a piece at FOX News:

Victor Davis Hanson: The secret that Biden, Obama, Hillary won’t say aloud about today’s Democratic Party How often during the last year of wokeness have middle- and lower-class Americans listened to multimillionaires of all races and genders lecture them on their various pathologies and oppressions? University presidents with million-dollar salaries virtue-signal on the cheap their own sort of “unearned white privilege.” Meghan Markle and the Obamas, from their plush estates, indict Americans for their biases. Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors Brignac decries the oppressive victimization she and others have suffered — from one of her four recently acquired homes. Do we need another performance-art sermon on America’s innate unfairness from billionaire entertainers such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z or Oprah Winfrey, or from multimillionaire Delta or Coca-Cola CEOs? During the 1980s cultural war, the left’s mantra was “race, class and gender.” Occasionally we still hear of that trifecta, but the class part has increasingly disappeared. The neglect of class is ironic given that a number of recent studies conclude class differences are widening as never before.

Hanson notes this is changing the demographics of both parties:

The two parties are switching class constituents. Some 65% of the Americans making more than $500,000 a year are Democrats, and 74% of those who earn less than $100,000 a year are Republicans, according to IRS statistics. Gone are the days of working people automatically voting Democratic, or Republicans being caricatured as a party of stockbrokers on golf courses. By 2018, Democratic representatives were in control of all 20 of the wealthiest congressional districts. In the recent presidential primaries and general election, 17 of the 20 wealthiest ZIP codes gave more money to Democratic candidates than to Republicans.

Over the weekend, Hanson elaborated on this point during an appearance on FOX & Friends. Watch:

On a related note, Hanson recently published a column at American Greatness that explains where we are as a nation. This is like pure fire:

The American Descent into Madness Nations have often gone mad in a matter of months. The French abandoned their supposedly idealistic revolutionary project and turned it into a monstrous hell for a year between July 1793 and 1794. After the election of November 1860, in a matter of weeks, Americans went from thinking secession was taboo to visions of killing the greatest number of their fellow citizens on both sides of the Mason-Dixon line. Mao’s China went from a failed communist state to the ninth circle of Dante’s Inferno, when he unleashed the Cultural Revolution in 1966. In the last six months, we have seen absurdities never quite witnessed in modern America. Madness, not politics, defines it. There are three characteristics of all these upheavals. One, the events are unsustainable. They will either cease or they will destroy the nation, at least as we know it. Two, the law has largely been rendered meaningless. Three, left-wing political agendas justify any means necessary to achieve them.

Read the whole thing. It’s so worth the time.

The next Republican president, whoever it is, should ask Victor Davis Hanson to serve as education secretary.



