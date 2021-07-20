https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-makes-too-much-sense/
Today, @GovRonDeSantis on the #BidenBorderCrisis and COVID:
The federal government is restricting lawful commercial activity and travel for American citizens. “But if you just want to hopscotch across that border, they don’t care about COVID, they’re letting you straight in.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ravNiWKf27
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 19, 2021
DeSantis speaking today on the border crisis and WuFlu.
“If you just want to hopscotch across that border — They don’t care about Covid. They’re letting you straight in, they’re throwing you on a bus, and they’re sending you all over.”