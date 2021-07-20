https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-makes-too-much-sense/

Posted by Kane on July 20, 2021 2:13 am

DeSantis speaking today on the border crisis and WuFlu.

“If you just want to hopscotch across that border — They don’t care about Covid. They’re letting you straight in, they’re throwing you on a bus, and they’re sending you all over.”


