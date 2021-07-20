https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/20/do-you-read-your-own-website-daily-beast-reporter-says-fox-news-was-being-disingenuous-playing-clip-of-kamala-harris-vaccine-skepticism/

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona is really angling to move in on Aaron Rupar’s territory. Here he is saying Fox News’ John Roberts was being disingenuous reporting on Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments about the COVID-19 vaccine before the election.

This is a really disingenuous interpretation by Fox News’ John Roberts on Kamala Harris’ comments about the vaccine before the election. Of course, the clip he plays excludes her saying she’d trust a “credible source of information” and just won’t take Trump’s word alone on it. pic.twitter.com/OrlIzG6lWT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 20, 2021

Do you read your own website? — ¿queti m. porta (@raymoon0319) July 20, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, The Daily Beast:

Hi contributing editor of the Daily Beast. Do you happen to read the outlet you edit for? pic.twitter.com/2FlVakTrS3 — Tripp (@cbomar_3) July 20, 2021

Dude she owns this. He used her exact words to show what she said. The disingenuous rage is Harris’s. — ShurNuff (@NuffShur) July 20, 2021

But she gets to define the “credible source”. This is the same tactic used by extreme anti-vaxxers on Facebook. Not something to be defended. — Matt Crawford (@crawf) July 20, 2021

making vague demands for “credible sources of information” despite FDA approval is like basic anti-vaxxer playbook dude — Jozy Mane (@JackBoxJoe) July 20, 2021

The problem? Antivaxxers commonly ask for “independent verification”. It’s a common tactic of their’s. Harris was doing the same thing… Trying to create hesitancy without overtly coming out against the vaccine. https://t.co/L89hZWuXTy — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 20, 2021

It’s exactly the same as the people claiming they want full FDA approval before they want to get the vaccine; those people don’t care about FDA approval at all. We all know it. This was the same thing. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 20, 2021

She also said, in part left out, which I would’ve played, there may be no credible sources because Trump admin. It was exact vaccine as one she now supports & she knew it. At BEST, this is high-profile anti-vax partisan dopamine hit while giving sop to Fauci. Not ok bc she’s a D. https://t.co/IA34wHAIMv pic.twitter.com/sOZeEj6Jk7 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 20, 2021

A lot of people just give it a pass because she’s on their team, but it was pretty blatantly anti-vax for really crappy, opportunistic reasons at a pretty important time. This is why I get a little uncomfortable with one team designating “misinformation.” Bias makes ppl bad at it — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 20, 2021

It was @KamalaHarris who was being disingenuous. — Mark Harrison 🇺🇸 (@meh130) July 20, 2021

Her statement was still incredibly irresponsible, even in context. — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) July 20, 2021

Come on. The D’s went all in on making this partisan Before the election, plenty of D’s were saying they wouldn’t take the vax. Harris and Joe are responsible for making this a partisan issue and now they want to blame Fox for their failure. Vax hestancy is a Joe-made problem. — Victor Laszlo (@LaszloVictory) July 20, 2021

Then you won’t mind if I refuse a “Biden vaccine”? — Sean Thornton (@seantho54708435) July 20, 2021

Because trump was in the lab mixing chemicals pic.twitter.com/DQvAE8HeHu — Totally not a bot 🇨🇺 (@Jaron711) July 20, 2021

Yes, he and Barron. What’s really amazing is how many pharmaceutical laboratories they worked out of. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 20, 2021

It was the same scientists she now trusts. — Phil Posting His W’s Online (@philllosoraptor) July 20, 2021

Yeah, but why even say that? Lol It’s an incredibly dumb comment as if Trump would ever be the final word on the vaccine. — WokeDonAlt (@woke_alt) July 20, 2021

Her message was clear. — Mageaux (@MagooActual) July 20, 2021

Using the words coming out of her mouth is not OK. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) July 20, 2021

Nice try both Biden and Harris were against the vaccine when it was politically helpful. Both are hypocrites. — Maladjusted (@hrm_1973) July 20, 2021

Yes she said “credible source of information” and then something about no credible sources in the Trump admin (I guess that would include Fauci then), then goes on to repeat the “inject bleach” hoax. You’re being disingenuous Justin, or you’re full of shit, pick one. — Eduardo Vazquez 🏄‍♂️ (@ezedsurf) July 20, 2021

Are you that removed from reality? — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) July 20, 2021

She also said she would be hesitant to trust anyone who speaks for his administration. She’s saying it’s OK to judge based on politics. Her comments were clearly not helpful to the cause. Don’t defend her. — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) July 20, 2021

You’re a dumbass. — John Wilson (@jdwilson909) July 20, 2021

The question was, would you take a vaccine that was approved and distributed, and she said no. She’s obviously anti-vax when it suits her politically. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) July 20, 2021

Spreading doubt about Trump’s FDA undermines the credibility of every US institution. If you think that credibility was instantly restored upon the Biden election, you’re more of a hack than I thought. — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) July 20, 2021

I’ve read through your tweet thread here. Looks to me like you’re trying to convince yourself, not anyone else. The truth lies in Harris’s own words. — Missy Kennedy (@MissyKe58455739) July 20, 2021

Credit where credit’s due:

Regardless, I should make it clear that what Kamala engaged in at the time was incredibly gross and short-sighted, and is pretty much politics at its worst. No way was the FDA/CDC going to allow a vaccine to receive emergency authorization if it wasn’t safe, and she knew that. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 20, 2021

And she and Biden made sure to get their vaccinations on camera — the same vaccine they cast doubt upon before the election.

Related:

‘I’m not taking it’: Here’s a must-see compilation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spreading vaccine skepticism https://t.co/bQ2DaNGlng — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 17, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

