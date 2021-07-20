https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/20/do-you-read-your-own-website-daily-beast-reporter-says-fox-news-was-being-disingenuous-playing-clip-of-kamala-harris-vaccine-skepticism/

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona is really angling to move in on Aaron Rupar’s territory. Here he is saying Fox News’ John Roberts was being disingenuous reporting on Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments about the COVID-19 vaccine before the election.

Ladies and gentlemen, The Daily Beast:

Credit where credit’s due:

And she and Biden made sure to get their vaccinations on camera — the same vaccine they cast doubt upon before the election.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...