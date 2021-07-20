https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/20/does-anyone-want-to-tell-him-msnbc-contributor-is-very-disappointed-by-the-lack-of-sufficiently-dark-skin-tones-in-dune-promotional-materials/

If you’re one of the people looking forward to the forthcoming “Dune” remake, well, there’s something you should know: it’s highly problematic. At least according to Morgan State journalism professor and MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson, who got a look at the new character posters and did not like what he saw. Or, rather, what he didn’t see:

‘Dune’ gets a fresh set of character posters, before the IMAX exclusive trailer later this week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HtFVDMVQnE — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 19, 2021

A movie…..about a desert planet in space….that features no dark skinned people of any nationality…..Hard pass https://t.co/WGS8JbszWV — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 20, 2021

#DesertPlanetInSpaceSoWhite!

Does anyone want to tell him? https://t.co/1YoTlDhfCc — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 20, 2021

Everybody is, and he does not appreciate it. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 20, 2021

He does not appreciate it at all.

The responses to this tweet are a testament conservative’s bad faith racism arguments. I literally point out the lack of dark skinned people of any nationality in the promotion of a film about a desert planet and half of these response are “There are POC in the FILM!” 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 20, 2021

Conservatives’ bad-faith racism arguments? Oh come now, Dr. Johnson.

I can’t tell if Dr Jason Johnson is a parody account — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 20, 2021

It’s certainly not an intentional one.

I get it: you’re an imbecile with non-functioning eyes. Take a closer look and try not to embarrass yourself so completely again. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 20, 2021

At least half those actors aren’t white, you racist. — His Most Stoic Whiggishness (@RandomWhig) July 20, 2021

Another problem, Zendaya would be considered black in most circles, is he saying that her skin isn’t dark enough for his liking? How dark do said people need be? Is Idris Elba dark what he’s looking for? This is a stupid conversation. Especially since no one’s SEEN THE MOVIE!!! — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) July 20, 2021

Ha!

Dr. Johnson, at what shade does skin become dark? I need some guidance. https://t.co/Gs21JuRLAF — Burt Barson (@BarsonBurt) July 20, 2021

I just like the goalpost moving. We went from “there’s not enough diversity in the cast.” To “well their skin isn’t dark enough.” Real quick. — JägerMeinzer (@DannyMeinz) July 20, 2021

I also don’t know where he got the idea that their skin should be very dark. The Fremen are Arabs, not Africans. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 20, 2021

They’re from a water planet that looks like England and conquer a desert planet that looks like Arabia. Sound familiar? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/sNliZ0939C — Kerfuffle Actual 🧼🤲🤗 (@shoshido) July 20, 2021

Fitting the story doesn’t matter to him, he’s just so disassociated with other humans that he can’t relate to someone who isn’t his exact skin tone. — JägerMeinzer (@DannyMeinz) July 20, 2021

A boring one, at that.

Is it more exhausting or miserable to be you? Because your misery exhausts even me. — Adam Clanton (@adamclanton) July 20, 2021

