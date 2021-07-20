https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/20/does-anyone-want-to-tell-him-msnbc-contributor-is-very-disappointed-by-the-lack-of-sufficiently-dark-skin-tones-in-dune-promotional-materials/

If you’re one of the people looking forward to the forthcoming “Dune” remake, well, there’s something you should know: it’s highly problematic. At least according to Morgan State journalism professor and MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson, who got a look at the new character posters and did not like what he saw. Or, rather, what he didn’t see:

#DesertPlanetInSpaceSoWhite!

He does not appreciate it at all.

Conservatives’ bad-faith racism arguments? Oh come now, Dr. Johnson.

It’s certainly not an intentional one.

Ha!

A boring one, at that.

