https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f7a9d0bbafd42ff5883a06

Ben Shapiro on Facebook ‘killing’ people: ‘The authoritarianism of the left is in full swing’…

On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, the government’s attempts to curb a coronavirus surge by targeting drinkers is drowning in liquor, frustration and indifference. Japan has asked th…

Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again…

A teenager who says he’s a U.S. permanent resident and his fiancée are once again on the run from the threat of extradition to their homeland, China, in a sign of Beijing’s lengthening reach over perc…

Modern-day ISIS in America is not just hellbent on obliterating the history of our Founding. They are also determined to destroy our more recent history — both our darkest struggles and our most brill…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...