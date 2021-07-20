https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/563986-convicted-drug-dealer-sues-detroit-police-for-100-million

A former convicted drug dealer and FBI informant is suing the Detroit Police Department and several retired FBI agents, alleging he was coerced into helping authorities, according to multiple reports.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Richard Wershe Jr. alleges that local police and federal authorities pressured him to be an informant, sending him into operations before abandoning him when he faced legal issues, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Wershe’s life was the inspiration for the 2018 film “White Boy Rick,” which starred Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt.

In a statement, Wershe asserted that the justice system hasn’t worked in his favor.

“This needed to be done. The truth absolutely needed to be told. … Everything that we say will be backed up by documents and FBI agents,” Wershe said.

His attorney Nabih Ayad acknowledged that the parties named in the lawsuit will argue that his client’s claims are too old to bring up in court, the AP reported.

Wershe, 52, served nearly 30 years in prison before he was released in 2017 and served additional time in a Florida prison for an unrelated crime.

Wershe, whose nickname was “White Boy Rick,” is seeking $100 million in damages.

The Detroit Police Department declined to comment to The Hill on the pending litigation.

