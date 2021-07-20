https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/19/fbi-special-agent-in-charge-of-whitmer-kidnap-plot-is-arrested-for-domestic-violence-assault-with-intent-to-do-great-bodily-harm/

The curiously sketchy case against six accused people in the FBI organized plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer took another hit to the case credibility on Monday, as the lead FBI Special Agent was arrested on domestic violence charges. This latest issue comes less than a week after court filings showed twelve embedded FBI operatives were involved in the suspicious plot that culminated in the arrest of six individuals {Go Deep}.

(Detroit News) – […] FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, of Kalamazoo [pictured left on Instagram], was charged Monday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder following a domestic incident with his wife Sunday. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond following an arraignment in 8th District Court in Kalamazoo and faces a charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

[…] Trask, 39, has worked for the FBI since 2011 and served as the FBI’s public face in the Whitmer case, testifying in federal court about the investigation. He has worked on cases involving espionage, terrorism and domestic extremism investigations.

[…] The arrest is the second potential problem in the case to emerge in recent months. In March, prosecutors indicted an informant who sources say helped the FBI infiltrate the alleged conspiracy, a rare legal development. The indictment of Wisconsin resident Stephen Robeson after a prolonged period of cooperation suggests the relationship between Robeson and the FBI is destroyed and that prosecutors do not plan on using him at trial, legal experts said.

But defense lawyers can try to call him as a witness and attack Robeson’s credibility. (read more)

Suspicious cat remains, well, suspicious…

