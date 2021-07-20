https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/20/fingers-on-the-pulse-the-lincoln-project-maintains-their-laser-like-focus-on-ron-desantis-being-complicit-in-covid19-deaths/

Today, the Lincoln Project tweeted out a piping-hot take on Ron DeSantis that no one has ever heard before:

.@RonDeSantisFL is complicit in the COVID deaths of 38,395 Floridians. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 20, 2021

Don’t they know they should’ve gone with Ron DEATHSantis? Really squandered a golden opportunity to demonstrate how hip and with-it they are.

Fantastic.

Honestly, we really do have to laugh at this point. Because it’s actually pretty hilarious to see how painfully the Lincoln Project is willing to twist themselves in order to demonize Ron DeSantis, who’s actually helped Florida weather the pandemic relatively well compared to some of his counterparts in other states.

now do cuomo — Laura (@laurakbarr) July 20, 2021

So… Cuomo is complicit in the COVID deaths of 54,151 New Yorkers. Yet you’ve never tweeted that. Why? https://t.co/VxvgCZUH4v — RBe (@RBPundit) July 20, 2021

We’ll give you three guesses, but you’ll only nee(D) one.

ok but then the governors of the 24 states with higher death rates must also be complicit https://t.co/tsmv0uJF7f — cc (@cc_fla) July 20, 2021

In other news, the 49 Governors of the states not named Florida found innocent by The Lincoln Project. https://t.co/74bVLDd4nb — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) July 20, 2021

Perhaps you would like to apply your sanctimonious grandstanding to the governors of every state? https://t.co/wLNeVqEqCu — Saul Tigh (@SlideIntoMyBMs) July 20, 2021

Then:@GavinNewsom is complicit in the COVID deaths of 64,132 Californians.@andrewcuomo is complicit in the COVID deaths of 54,121 New Yorkers.@GovWhitmer is complicit in the COVID deaths of 21,096 Michiganders.@GovernorVA is complicit in the COVID deaths of 11,483 Virginians. https://t.co/qpcFnuaPip — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 20, 2021

And how about the Texas Dem superspreaders infecting Washington D.C.?

We can keep playing this game. The Lincoln Project should definitely be used to losing by now.

Noted complicity experts have a take https://t.co/Qm8YVKxC98 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 20, 2021

The Lincoln project is complicit in the sexual harassment of minors https://t.co/ud55CrAbG3 — Fred Dead Redemption (@yogibea55423224) July 20, 2021

.@ProjectLincoln is complicit in pedophilia and sexual harassment of young men. https://t.co/UyN1JkUZh8 — Mav (@mav_432) July 20, 2021

Man, they really don’t want to talk about that.

