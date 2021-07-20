https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/first-fox-friends-now-hannity-take-covid-seriously/

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Over the past few weeks there has been a massive assault on Fox News Channel by the Biden Administration, Democrats and the Mainstream Media. They allege that Fox News Channel is killing people because of their lack of support of the China Virus Vaccine.

It’s a load of Grade-A fertilizer, folks.

And if Roger Ailes was still alive he would’ve told President Biden and the rest of the media to take a flying flip. He would not have allowed the network to be bullied by anyone in Big Media.

However, there appears to be a change in the thinking on the vaccine inside 1211 Sixth Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER TODD’S BEST-SELLING NEW BOOK, “OUR DAILY BISCUIT” – AMAZON’S NUMBER ONE CHRISTIAN INSPIRATIONAL BOOK!

Earlier this morning, Fox and Friends delivered a significant defense of the vaccine. And Sean Hannity followed up with a similar narrative tonight on his program.

“Please take Covid seriously,” Hannity told his audience. “I can’t say enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death.”

But we also don’t need the government deciding what we should and should not do with our lives.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), a medical doctor, told me he has serious concerns about the Biden Administration’s handling of the China Virus vaccination process.

“I certainly think it violates privacy to knock on someone’s door and ask them if they have a vaccine,” Harris told me on my radio show. “Now, you wouldn’t knock on the door and ask them if they have diabetes or if they have hypertension. Why would you knock on their door and ask them if they’ve had the vaccine?”

Dr. Harris said the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants to get poked.

“At some point, it’s coercion. It’s the government sending an agent to your door to somehow to try to convince you to take this vaccine,” he said. “And the fact of the matter is, we are at herd immunity now. It’s pretty clear that our infection rate is not anywhere near as high as it is in countries that don’t have as high a vaccination rate.”

Instead of following the guidance of television hosts or government officials, why not listen to the medical professionals?

“So at this point, we should be vaccinating high risk individuals if they want it. But we shouldn’t be forcing low risk individuals like teenagers or college students to take this vaccine if they don’t want it,” Dr. Harris told me.

As I have consistently said on my radio program – issues regarding your health and wellbeing are decisions that should be made between you and your doctor, not the government — or cable television.

SEAN HANNITY: “Please take Covid seriously. I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor… I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination.” pic.twitter.com/tOi5ebpqSf — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 20, 2021

Doocy: 99% of people who are dying are unvaccinated Kilmeade: That’s their choice! Doocy: They don’t want to die. The admin and gov’t says mask mandates are to protect the unvaccinated Kilmeade: That’s not their job, it’s not their job to protect anybody! pic.twitter.com/NsP2IcMnCX — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

