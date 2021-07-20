https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/563827-former-trump-aide-announces-run-for-new-hampshire-house-seat

A former press aide to former President TrumpDonald TrumpGreene gets 12-hour Twitter suspension over COVID-19 misinformation Aides who clashed with Giuliani intentionally gave him wrong time for Trump debate prep: book Overnight Defense: Afghan evacuees to be housed at Virginia base | Biden looks to empty Gitmo MORE and Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikRemembering the Carter era — and what it tells us about today Here’s what Congress is reading at the beach this summer Cheney tops Stefanik in fundraising MORE (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday announced a campaign to run for the House seat in New Hampshire’s 1st District.

Karoline Leavitt, who worked as an assistant press secretary in Trump’s White House, announced her campaign on “Fox & Friends” and released a video on social media to tout her platform. A New Hampshire native, Leavitt most recently worked as Stefanik’s communications director and left the job shortly after the congresswoman was elected to House GOP leadership.

“We take our freedoms very seriously and we need a bold, energetic fighter to serve as a firewall between we the people and those who want to destroy our way of life,” Leavitt said in her announcement video.

The video features multiple mentions of the “radical” Democrats and the Biden administration’s efforts to reverse numerous Trump administration policies. It includes multiple photos of Leavitt standing alongside former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, her boss in the White House.

“I proudly helped advance President Trump’s America first agenda, fight for the forgotten men and women of this country and combat the biased fake news media that attacked us every single day,” Leavitt said.

The ‘Live Free or Die State’ is my home and radical Leftists are trying to destroy our freedom. I’m running for Congress – to serve as a bold conservative FIREWALL for New Hampshire between ‘We The People’ and the DC swamp. SUPPORT MY FIGHT ➡️ https://t.co/VvVOzQU9m1 pic.twitter.com/uSHY0YUmDV — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) July 20, 2021

Leavitt, 23, would be among the youngest candidates ever elected to the House if she wins her race.

New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District is represented by Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasDemocrats facing tough reelections back bipartisan infrastructure deal Former Trump aide eyeing New Hampshire congressional bid House Democrats hit Republicans on mobile billboard at GOP retreat MORE (D), who has held the seat since 2019. He won reelection in 2020, narrowly defeating Trump-backed candidate Matt Mowers.

The congressional district is expected to be redrawn by the GOP-led legislature ahead of the 2022 midterms, and it’s unclear if Pappas will seek reelection once the redistricting is complete. Multiple prospective GOP candidates, including Mowers, are said to be considering a run for the House seat.

