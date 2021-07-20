https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/fourth-gods-not-dead-movie-to-spotlight-govt-interference-in-homeschooling.html

The fourth installment in the God’s Not Dead series will tell the story of a homeschooling family who faces government interference on what their children are taught.

It is scheduled to be released this fall.

The film, God’s Not Dead: We the People, will follow Reverend Dave (David A.R. White) – a character in the other God’s Not Dead films – as he defends a group of homeschooling families and is called to Congress to testify in a “landmark congressional hearing that will determine the future of religious freedom,” according to a news release.

A trailer shows a social worker at the door of a home, telling a family, “I’m here to review your homeschooling environment.” The trailer then depicts the family and government officials discussing curriculum.

Reverend Dave is “taken aback by the interference of the government” and believes it is the right of parents “to educate their own children.”

It is being produced by Pinnacle Peak Pictures, formerly Pure Flix.

“We feel honored to provide our faithful audience another installment in the God’s Not Dead franchise that provides a compelling, timely, and convicting message,” says Pinnacle Peak Pictures founding partner Michael Scott. “The themes in this film reflect news headlines and encourage believers to remain strong in their fight to protect their spiritual rights and God-given freedoms.”

The movie also stars Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy), William Forsythe (Dick Tracy), Antonio Sabato. Jr, (General Hospital, The Big Hit), Judge Jeanine Pirro (Fox News), and singer Francesca Battistelli. It is not yet rated.

The first God’s Not Dead movie (2014) told the story of a Christian college student whose professor is an outspoken atheist. It grossed $60 million.

God’s Not Dead 2 (2016) followed the story of a public school teacher who gets in trouble when she talks about Jesus.

The plot of God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness (2018) focused on a pastor who faces doubts about faith when his church – located on the property of a university – is burned down.

