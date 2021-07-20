https://www.theblaze.com/news/french-police-suspected-cannibal-head-in-bucket

French police

fatally shot a male suspect accused of cannibalism Monday morning following the grisly discovery of a decapitated and partially consumed head of a 13-year-old boy.

The suspect remains unidentified at the time of this reporting.

What are the details?

Authorities shot the 32-year-old suspect on Monday after arriving his Tarascon apartment following a call for what neighbors said appeared to be a dead body in a bag.

The child in question, which local authorities identify only as “Romain,” reportedly had gone missing from a foster care home in Marseille, about 60 miles from the suspect’s apartment. Authorities said the child had been on his way from his foster home to visit his mother, who was said to have lived on the same street as the suspect.

According to reports, authorities discovered a partially consumed head in a bucket near the suspect’s apartment. Authorities discovered the body, reports added, in a bag with what appeared to be strips of flesh torn from the shoulder area.

Local authorities said the condition of the body sparked “suspicions of cannibalism.”

The suspect reportedly fled as police approached his home, and began jumping from rooftop to rooftop in an effort to evade authorities. Police were ultimately able to catch up with the suspect and fatally shot him.

The mother, who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, was reportedly heard screaming, “He killed my son! He killed my baby!” upon the horrific finding on her street.

What about the suspect?

Public prosecutor Laurent Gumbau said that the suspect, who reportedly had a psychiatric disorder and a history of mental illness, had past convictions for violent crimes.

Authorities added that the case is in preliminary stages of investigation, and stated that the dead suspect has not been formally identified as the teen’s killer. Authorities also added that it is “impossible at the current time to confirm the hypothesis of anthropophagy” based on the current information available on the case.

Authorities continue to investigate the grisly murder.

