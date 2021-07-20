https://www.worldviewweekend.com/news/article/globalist-evangelicals-how-deep-deceit

KEY LEADERS IN THE EVANGELICAL MOVEMENT HAVE NO HESITATION IN PROMOTING THE “GLOBAL GOALS” OF AN ANTI-CHRIST WORLD SYSTEM. DAVID PLATT IS / HAS BECOME ONE OF THE MORE OBVIOUS AND SHAMELESS.

Rev Thomas Littleton

7/18/2021

David Platt is the popular pastor who heads the “Radical ” and “Secret Church” brands among other movements. Platt is currently the pastor of McLean Bible Church in Virginia. He became popular as a pastor of the troubled Church at Brookhills in Birmingham Alabama when it’s founding pastor became embroiled in a moral failure. Platt’s rise to the senior pastors position of the 4200 member Southern Baptist mega church made him the “youngest megachurch pastor in history” according to the New York Times.

Platts star faded in his short and troubled time as head of the SBC “International Missions Board” during which he made a sudden move into another pastorate at McLean Bible Church well before his exit from IMB. NOW Platt is facing another set of massive controversies as McLean has lost 40% of it’s membership in a recent split which has set off a war with long time members over his embrace of the false “Social Justice” and so called “WOKE” gospel.

PLATT HAS BIGGER PROBLEMS STILL.

BIGGER ISSUES LOOM AS PLATT SHOWS HIS GLOBALIST ALIGNMENTS.

Platt has sold many books and study guides for his various brands like Radical and Secret Church. His first book in the Radical series was featured on the NYT Best Seller list which has become little more than the fruit of cleaver marketing strategies based on massive pre-publishing purchases by authors and their entities.

Note as well that David Platt gained a position in the Lausanne Movement in 2015 while still heading the IMB as “The Chair of Lausanne’s Theology Working Group”. More on Lausanne’s endorsement of rabid Globalist Sustainable Goals which are intended to lead to Global Currency and Global Governance among other godless outcomes.

David Platt’s upcoming Radical Intensive conference planned for McLean Bible Church in September provides troubling insights into his branding’s sources and goals as part of the “missions strategy”. These sourcing partners will be familiar to anyone following the “Global Sustainability Goals ” of the United Nations and the economic and pandemic policies of organizations like the World Economic Forum.

“Radical Intensive is a two-day event for lead pastors, decision-making senior leaders, and their teams to encourage and equip you to lead your church to make disciples of all nations, particularly in places of most urgent spiritual and physical need.Date: September 27-28, 2021Location: McLean Bible Church, 8925 Leesburg Pike, Vienna VACost: $295 (each subsequent person $195)”

“Learn how your church can reimagine resources for the sake of the lost – specifically the unreached.”

“Receive detailed discipleship resources to expose, engage, and empower your congregation in Great Commission work.”

“Discover biblically faithful and practically effective ways your church can play a part in making the gospel known in some of the hardest to reach places on the planet.”

“Gain a vision for how to shift the idea of existing mission fields to mission forces, mobilizing your current reached world mission partners to the unreached.”

“Connect with other like-minded church leaders who are seeking to rectify the Great Imbalance.For those considering the Radical Intensive, we encourage you to read about Radical’s Mission, Statement of Faith, and Core Values.”

REALITY BEHIND THE FEEL GOOD MESSAGE ON “GOSPEL MISSION”

The Radical Intensive links to several entities related to the Radical research, data, and partner organizations.

Note Stratus .earth

“A PROJECT BY “

These partners clearly and brazenly source the information and data they are working to HARD SELL through Platt and the Radical brand from radical political, left leaning , globalist entities.

Stratus asserts that it seeks to address “The great Imbalance”

“Stratus aims to address the Great Imbalance by helping the church identify the world’s most urgent needs so that it can reallocate its resources more strategically.“

“The vast majority of missions resources go to people and places already Reached by the Gospel, while only 3% of missionaries and 1% of missions money are deployed among the Unreached.”

“This is the Great Imbalance.”

“As a result, there are more people without access to the Gospel today than a decade ago.”

“Stratus seeks to equip the global church with fresh vision to accomplish the Great Commission by addressing some of the factors that perpetuate the Great Imbalance. We hope this tool allows the church to better understand what steps will be required to overcome the barriers that prevent needs from being met, spurring informed and collaborative missions strategy.”

STRATUS RESEARCH SOURCES INCLUDE:

https://stratus.earth/

According to it’s website Stratus research comes from , among other sources-

The World Economic Forum

The World Health Organization

The World Bank

The United Nations

OPEC

Global Peace Index

CIA World Fact Book

And the only “Evangelical Partner ” for Radical ‘s Stratus is The Joshua Project

Joshua Project

“Joshua Project is an organization focused on providing the Church with data necessary to mobilize pioneer church-planting movements among every unreached ethnic group.”

Linguistic Diversity Index

“Dr. Chase Porter utilized Joshua Project data to create the Linguistic Diversity Index.”

People Group Fractionalization Index

“Dr. Chase Porter utilized Joshua Project data to create the People Group Fractionalization Index.”

The Joshua Project is part of the Lausanne Movement and offers an actual “Prayer Guide” for the fulfillment of the “17 Global Sustainability Goals “of the UN and virtually all the organizations listed above and on the Stratus website as sources.

THE 4/14 WINDOW TO INDOCTRINATE CHRISTIAN CHILDREN AND REDIRECT GOBAL MISSION INTO HANDS OF GLOBALIST.

One shameless goal of the evangelical partners like Lausanne’s David Platt and Ed Stetzer is to target children in the vulnerable and impressionable age range of 4 to 14 years of age.

More information on this wicked set of goals and strategies here:

And here:

“Joshua Project is a Ministry of Frontier Ventures”

Frontier Ventures cites it’s Lasaunne history and work for the recalibration of Global mission on the FV website .

“Ralph Winter’s long career as a missionary, mission professor and “mission engineer” stemmed from his conviction that Christian organizations accomplish more when they cooperate in strategic ways.”

“Winter’s 1974 presentation at the Congress for World Evangelization in Lausanne, Switzerland – an event organized by American evangelist Billy Graham – was a watershed moment for global mission.”

“It was during this presentation that Winter shifted global mission strategy from a focus on political boundaries to a focus on distinct ethnic people groups. “

DAVID PLATT, LAUSANNE, JOSHUA PROJECT ARE STILL AT IT -AND REDEFINING CHRISTIAN MISSION TO BE LOCKSTEP WITH UNITED NATIONS AND OTHER GLOBALIST ORGANIZATIONS .

MINING AND PROMOTING GLOBALIST DATA LIKE THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.

WEC is utilizing the negative impact of the Coronavirus to push it’s Great Reset and the Global Warming agenda. A key part of the Great Reset is a global digital currency and global taxation. Platts groups “concern” for “The Great Imbalance” is the perfect platform for urging Evangelicals to buy in to the shift in resources toward Global Goals.

“There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative.”….

THE CONTEXT

“The Covid-19 crisis, and the political, economic and social disruptions it has caused, is fundamentally changing the traditional context for decision-making. The inconsistencies, inadequacies and contradictions of multiple systems –from health and financial to energy and education – are more exposed than ever amidst a global context of concern for lives, livelihoods and the planet. Leaders find themselves at a historic crossroads, managing short-term pressures against medium- and long-term uncertainties.”

THE OPPORTUNITY

“As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons. Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being.”

GLOBAL DECEPTION IS ANTI-CHRIST

Like no other time in history the church is facing massive deception and seduction. You would think with such plain Biblical warning that most believers would escape the lure of false “global goals” Christianity . But sadly many believers trust leaders like David Platt, Tim Keller, and Ed Stetzer who are all stars of the Lausanne Movement. The idea that Christian ministries would offer a “prayer guide” for the “Global Sustainability Goals” seems unthinkable. Or the assertion that a popular pastor like Platt would resource driving data from partners like the WEF/ UN/ World Bank/ WHO and more to drive recalibration of missions resources to answer a justice agenda might seem like conspiracy theory .BUT the truth is undeniable and facts , in these cases, are stranger than fiction. It should be obvious that these movements and activities represent apocalyptic deceptions warned about by Jesus throughout the Gospels and in Revelation.

Clearly Christians must discern light from darkness in the motivations and outcomes of such men and their movements and they must admit that MANY ARE BEING GIVEN OVER TO STRONG DELUSION.

9 The coming of the lawless one is according to the working of Satan, with all power, signs, and lying wonders, 10 and with all unrighteous deception among those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved. 11 And for this reason God will send them strong delusion, that they should believe the lie, 12 that they all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”

