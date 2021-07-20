https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f78db0bbafd42ff5883910
Allow me to say that I saw this coming. Each time the conservative establishment raises a “moderate” leftist on its shield, a rude awakening follows….
During his presidency, Barack Obama, in his infinite wisdom, liked to tell us that wars are passé and publicly chided Russia’s Vladimir Putin for acting like a……
The new school year is still weeks away in California, but summer break has hardly been a carefree romp on the beach. On July 12, the California Department of……
To make a long story short, Brion McClanahan attacked the 1776 Commission report. I thought that was imprudent and said so. Now he’s back. So I am too….