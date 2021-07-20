https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/guys-stop-blaming-mlb-for-the-double-a-st-louis-cardinals-team-having-to-sleep-in-a-conference-room/

There’s a tweet going viral showing players for the St. Louis Cardinals Double-A team sleeping in a conference room while in San Antonio for games against the San Diego Padres Double-A team. . .

. . .and the narrative right now is that this is evil Major League Baseball treating its underpaid workers in the lower leagues like crap:

But does the truth even matter? What’s really going on is the team arrived at the hotel early in the morning and there was some sort of issue with the rooms. From Fansided.com:

According to Nick Plummer, Springfield’s 24-year-old outfielder, the hotel was to blame for not saving the team’s reservation.

Plummer posted this photo to Instagram explaining what happened:

Hey, it sucks but it happens:

And in case you were worried about how the players are handling it, Plummer later posted this photo playing tourist in San Antonio:

