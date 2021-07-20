https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/guys-stop-blaming-mlb-for-the-double-a-st-louis-cardinals-team-having-to-sleep-in-a-conference-room/

There’s a tweet going viral showing players for the St. Louis Cardinals Double-A team sleeping in a conference room while in San Antonio for games against the San Diego Padres Double-A team. . .

The Double-A teams for the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres begin a series tomorrow in San Antonio. This is where the Cardinals players were forced to sleep last night. pic.twitter.com/A0YjP6g6DB — Advocates for Minor Leaguers (@MiLBAdvocates) July 19, 2021

. . .and the narrative right now is that this is evil Major League Baseball treating its underpaid workers in the lower leagues like crap:

About that whole thing where teams were contracted so they could then improve the working conditions for those remaining in the farm system…… Yeah, this is exhibit (insert large number here) that has me asking a lot of questions. https://t.co/yc7mqR5q22 — Doug Gray (@dougdirt24) July 19, 2021

From this weekend, on what may be the craziest thing happening in a crazy time in baseball: minor leaguers don’t make enough to live on, and that’s not the half of it. https://t.co/DmDm9rX96H https://t.co/wBqRcPSdcL — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 20, 2021

But does the truth even matter? What’s really going on is the team arrived at the hotel early in the morning and there was some sort of issue with the rooms. From Fansided.com:

According to Nick Plummer, Springfield’s 24-year-old outfielder, the hotel was to blame for not saving the team’s reservation.

Plummer posted this photo to Instagram explaining what happened:

Apparently it’s not the Cardinals fault it’s the hotels fault pic.twitter.com/Jqg8vEfUH4 — Frustrated Cards Fan (@adri_stlcards) July 19, 2021

Hey, it sucks but it happens:

#Cardinals minor-leaguers arrived at their hotel to find some rooms not cleaned, not ready for them, not available. Club official says team had to make the most of a ‘less than desirable’ situation, and the hotel apologized for the inconvenience. https://t.co/11WhKSNO24 — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 19, 2021

And in case you were worried about how the players are handling it, Plummer later posted this photo playing tourist in San Antonio:

