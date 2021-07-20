https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/20/haitian-migrants-who-wont-be-allowed-into-the-country-if-they-come-by-boat-walk-through-the-gate-in-texas/

As Twitchy reported a week ago, at the height of the protests against the government in Cuba, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Haitian and Cuban migrants who tried to come to the U.S. by boat would not be allowed into the country.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Haitian and Cuban migrants and asylum-seekers who try to come to the U.S. by boat will not be allowed to enter the country. Even if asylum-seekers establish fear of persecution, they will be resettled in third countries, Mayorkas said. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 13, 2021

A lot of people in the comments replied that all they had to do was to come through Texas and walk across, and according to Fox LA’s Bill Melugin, Haitians were among a group of more than 400 migrants let into the country in Del Rio, Texas.

Live on @FoxNews yesterday in Del Rio as large groups of single adult men were allowed to walk through the border gate into the United States & were taken into Border Patrol custody. The men told me they were from Ghana, Haiti, & Brazil. Part of a group of 400+ let in. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8KoyY7PDzO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 20, 2021

Fox News also noted that large groups of single men were let through, although a day ago, Melugin reported that single men were trying to force their way through as the Border Patrol tried to let families in:

NEW: Getting a bit hectic here in Del Rio. Massive group of 300+ migrants wants to be let into the US. Some migrant families being let through, but adult men try to force their way through the gate. BP and troopers have to yell at them to get back. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7E4KIHmNVs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

So will the single Haitian men be sent to a third country to be resettled? Or does that policy apply strictly to those who arrive by boat?

@GovAbbott where are all these people going? Why are they being let in when there’s nowhere to put them? Please answer — Jessica H (@HortonJessica) July 20, 2021

Absolutely absurd what’s going on. — Steve Johnson (@1974bornfree) July 20, 2021

Welcome to Biden/Harris America — JR Simmons (@JRSimmons19) July 20, 2021

Where are they now @PressSec — Cathi 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cathid4) July 20, 2021

But not Cubans. Let’s not forget that. — baillieisapunkrocker (@baillieisapunk1) July 20, 2021

We’re not a country anymore. We’re the United States of the World. RIP USA — Bali Boy (@BaliBoy96043040) July 20, 2021

We were arresting and deporting. Now we are just opening the gate and letting in without due process? It took my father 20 years to legally become a citizen. This is bullshit — 🔥XRPVonFOOFOO (@kc86753091) July 20, 2021

It is insulting and degrading to our country and every single LEGAL immigrant that loves our country and did things properly. — Banapalooza (@youarenowtheman) July 20, 2021

All military aged males….this will go well. — Maligor (@maligor1966) July 20, 2021

All I see here is a future crime wave for America. Perhaps Biden wants all these single young chaps to join your military to replace the white supremacists his regime sees behind every corner in patriotic men among the rank and file. These blokes look like they’d take orders well — Art Fann (@ArtFann2) July 20, 2021

America had a good run tho, eh? She will be missed. — Ghost Ban Shelby (@ghost_shelby) July 20, 2021

What is going on? Can anyone figure out the actual border policy?

