As Twitchy reported a week ago, at the height of the protests against the government in Cuba, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Haitian and Cuban migrants who tried to come to the U.S. by boat would not be allowed into the country.

A lot of people in the comments replied that all they had to do was to come through Texas and walk across, and according to Fox LA’s Bill Melugin, Haitians were among a group of more than 400 migrants let into the country in Del Rio, Texas.

Fox News also noted that large groups of single men were let through, although a day ago, Melugin reported that single men were trying to force their way through as the Border Patrol tried to let families in:

So will the single Haitian men be sent to a third country to be resettled? Or does that policy apply strictly to those who arrive by boat?

What is going on? Can anyone figure out the actual border policy?

