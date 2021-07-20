https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/scott-baio-henry-winkler-twitter

Sad day for those of us who remember when Fonzie used to be cool. Now, he and Chachi are beefing on Twitter and everything is terrible. It finally happened. Scott Baio could only be an outspoken conservative for so long before it popped off with Henry Winkler. Today was the day, and it was over Baio making a joke.

First, let’s make sure some of you youngbloods are on the same page as us oldheads. Baio and Winkler first gained fame on a show called Happy Days as “Chachi” and “The Fonz.” It was on in the ’70s and ’80s, but took place in the ’50s and ’60s. Here Fonzie is standing up for Chachi at his wedding.







Now the Twitter beef. A group of Texas Democrats ran away from home instead of doing their jobs and voting for commonsense voting integrity reform. They flew maskless on a private plane. While in Washington, D.C., they caused a superspreader event where six of them contracted COVID and also gave it to both White House and Nancy Pelosi aides. Baio shared a comical meme about the event.

It’s funny because it’s the picture of the maskless runaway Democrats on the plane. Only, each with a COVID molecule (?) where their faces should be. Because they then caused a superspreader event instead of staying home and doing their jobs. Get it?

Fonzie didn’t. Here he is skiing over a giant plastic shark.

It’s not funny that people got sick. Nor does it have anything to do with the V-word. Henry Winkler must watch too much CNN. This is a satirical photo making fun of an ironic event. The fact that the people who got sick are all people who suck at life is only a bonus.

Baio had to explain the joke.

These grandstanding politicians flouted the rules, and now 5 have COVID. That’s not funny at all, but it is ironic. What’s your point?

Fonzie doesn’t have a point. Nor does he have a response. He can’t just bang on his keyboard like a ’50s jukebox, say “ayyyyyy” and take it back. Like I said. It’s a sad day. Not as sad as if Willie Ames got all chirpy about the Capitol riot. I couldn’t take Charles and Buddy having beef with each other. But things falling apart between Fonzie and Chachi is a close second.

Scott Baio is also 100% right. Screw all those guys. Go back home and do your jobs.

