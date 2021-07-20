https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/happy-days-no-more-the-fonz-and-chachi-are-fighting-over-this-superspreader-texas-dems-meme/

Scott Baio and Henry Winkler, Chachi and The Fonz on “Happy Days,” are battling it out on Twitter over this meme about the superspreader Texas Dems that Baio posted on Monday:

Winkler tweeted back, “WHY IS THIS FUNNY??” and “Our country is in danger ..at risk IF for NOBODY else Please Get Vaccinated for yourself”:

I missed it ..WHY IS THIS Funny ?? Our country is in danger ..at risk IF for NOBODY else

Please Get Vaccinated for yourself https://t.co/jFNvPnjcfl — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 19, 2021

But Baio shot back, calling them “grandstanding politicians” who “flouted the rules” and asking what Winkler’s point was:

Hey @hwinkler4real , These grandstanding politicians flouted the rules, and now 5 have COVID. That’s not funny at all, but it is ironic. What’s your point? https://t.co/S25mJuG5Sb — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) July 20, 2021

Winkler didn’t respond, but Baio went on to explain further to other folks who jumped in:

To show the liberal hypocrisy. The end. https://t.co/JqohUGXHqP — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) July 20, 2021

And:

And posed for the photo knowing they were entitled while others follow the rules. https://t.co/WOPvo0ilSZ — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) July 20, 2021

Bingo.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

