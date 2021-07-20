https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/happy-days-no-more-the-fonz-and-chachi-are-fighting-over-this-superspreader-texas-dems-meme/

Scott Baio and Henry Winkler, Chachi and The Fonz on “Happy Days,” are battling it out on Twitter over this meme about the superspreader Texas Dems that Baio posted on Monday:

Winkler tweeted back, “WHY IS THIS FUNNY??” and “Our country is in danger ..at risk IF for NOBODY else Please Get Vaccinated for yourself”:

But Baio shot back, calling them “grandstanding politicians” who “flouted the rules” and asking what Winkler’s point was:

Winkler didn’t respond, but Baio went on to explain further to other folks who jumped in:

And:

Bingo.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...