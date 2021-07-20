https://www.theblaze.com/news/hasbro-whistleblower-critical-race-theory

A whistleblower says that Hasbro’s mandatory CRT training teaches that even babies can be racist and insists that 5-year-old children are “showing strong and consistent pro-white” and “anti-black” biases.

David Johnson, an engineering contractor with Hasbro through IT recruitment firm Harvey Nash, reportedly recorded the company’s mandatory bias training, which he says was hosted by The Conscious Kid.

Kate Ishizuka-Stephens, co-founder of The Conscious Kid, has said that children’s racial biases only increase as they get older, the Daily Mail reported.

The Conscious Kid, according to its website, is “an education, research, and policy organization dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth” and offers support in “taking action to disrupt racism in kids.”

What are the details?

Johnson told Fox News that he believed that parents needed to know what was happening behind the scenes of the famed toy and game maker and warned that the company is set to push the agenda onto the country’s children.

He first shared the information with Project Veritas, and according to Fox News, said he believes the company wants to use its packaging and other product features to push the ideology on children.

“I decided to come to Project Veritas because I oppose the indoctrination of children that they wanted to push, and I felt that more people needed to know about it,” Johnson told Project Veritas. “They want to introduce children into racial bias at an early age before they’re really able to understand what race and racism is.”

During the training, Ishizuka-Stephens reportedly argued that white children are “socially privileged” by nature.

“We may see [racial bias] play out in daycare or on the playground — and how kids are starting to choose or exclude playmates or friends,” she reportedly said.

“By age three, children are already starting to apply stereotypes, and research shows that they also may use racist language intentionally at this age,” Ishizuka-Stephens was said to insist. “White children at this age may report explicit or overt negative attitudes towards people of color. … By age four, kids are showing a strong and constant pro-white, anti-black bias.”

“At the age of five, children show many of the same racial attitudes held by adults,” Ishizuka-Stephens allegedly continued. “Children are really sensitive to the status of different racial groups in our society, and show a high-status bias towards white people, which is the socially privileged group in our society. White children show pro-white bias at this age.”

Johnson also told Project Veritas, “[Critical Race Theory] uses a Marxist lens to look at people as oppressed and oppressors. … It divides people who have whiteness as the oppressor and people who lack it as the oppressed, and no matter what, you are split between those two groups. So, it’s inherently divisive.”

He added, “I think the end goal for ‘Conscious Kid’ is to make sure that Hasbro is going to use their lens and that Hasbro is going to push their principles through all levels of their product marketing and packaging.”

Neither Hasbro nor The Conscious Kid responded to the Daily Mail’s requests for comment.







What else?

Johnson told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he does not agree with the training, which he said only reinforces racial division in the country.

“CRT teaches people — and at Hasbro they wanted to teach children — to judge people based on race,” he said. “And that’s not something that I feel that I think Dr. Martin Luther King would’ve supported.”

Johnson said that his access to the Hasbro systems has been suspended.

Jason Pyle, the company’s president, reportedly informed Johnson that he is under investigation to determine whether he breached a confidentiality agreement.

According to the outlet, Pyle said, “At this moment your assignment with Hasbro — your access to all company-related information has been suspended for the moment [during] this investigation.”

Hannity said that he reached out to Hasbro but did not receive a response in time for broadcast.

