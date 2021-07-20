https://www.theblaze.com/shows/fearless-with-jason-whitlock/jason-whitlock-washington-nationals

In response to the shooting outside the Washington Nationals ballpark Saturday night, “Fearless” host Jason Whitlock explained his position on guns and gang violence and called out “multimillionaire social activist athletes” such as LeBron James or Colin Kaepernick, who have failed to publicly denounce the destructive force of America’s gang culture.

“I’ve never liked guns. I still don’t,” Whitlock began. “But the last decade has helped me understand their value in a free society. A decade ago, I took American freedom for granted. I thought the people who argued that the political left would strip Americans of basic freedoms, I thought they were crazy. Now, I don’t think they’re crazy.

“The gatekeepers of American culture, the super elites who live in gated communities and employ private security teams, have purposely created a culture that bows to violent gang culture. Look at the reaction to what happened at Washington Nationals ballpark. A fan who left the game to catch an Uber was one of the victims. Gang violence directly impacted the sports world. Are the multimillionaire social activist athletes loudly decrying what happened? Have we heard from Colin Kaepernick or LeBron James? Has Jemele Hill tweeted a word?” Whitlock asked.

He also called out “left-wing gatekeepers” in Hollywood for the “glorification of gang culture” through movies and music.

“American culture is in crisis. We’ve legalized a lethal dose of immorality, dishonesty, and idolatry. Our code of conduct is driven by popularity, profit, and fear,” he wrote in an op-ed on TheBlaze. “It’s safer to demonize guns than gangs. Guns don’t pull triggers. Gangs do.”

