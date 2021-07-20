https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/heathen-kamala-harris-says-bible-tells-us-to-get-vaccine/

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the “Bible tells us” to get vaccinated during remarks she made Tuesday.

Kamala Harris is now using the Bible to push the vaccine. Read that again.

pic.twitter.com/9D1jGdiu3w — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) July 17, 2021

