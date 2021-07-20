https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/heathen-kamala-harris-says-bible-tells-us-to-get-vaccine/

Jul 20, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the “Bible tells us” to get vaccinated during remarks she made Tuesday.

