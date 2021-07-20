https://100percentfedup.com/horrific-72-child-sexual-assault-charges-have-been-filed-in-nc-against-illegal-aliens-so-far-this-month-and-july-isnt-over-yet/

Children illegally crossing into America are not the only ones in peril, despite being the only victims the mainstream media focuses on. American children are frequently the victims of unspeakable horror at the hands of criminals who’ve crossed the border illegally. And the situation only promises to get worse.

In North Carolina, there have been 6 dozen various child sexual assault charges against illegal aliens as of July 15th, 2021. That averages out to just under 4 per day and will climb to a horrifying 150 such charges by month’s end at the current rate.

It’s hard to believe that this is going on in a state that just a few short years back, explicitly passed laws to guard against such illegal alien criminality.

Here is a list from United States Illegal Alien Crime Report of the offenders and their charges;

Name: Jorge Alfredo Zavala Date of Arrest: July 2, 2021 Location: Alamance County Charge(s): Indecent Liberties with a Child, Statutory Sex Offense, Kidnapping Name: Edras Abisbi Barrios De Leon Date of Arrest: July 6, 2021 Location: Burke County Charge(s): First-Degree Statutory Rape Name: Josue Jonathan Bonilla Date of Arrest: July 6, 2021 Location: Wake County Charge(s): Three Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child Name: Jose Luis Soriano Date of Arrest: July 6, 2021 Location: Johnston County Charge(s): Statutory Rape of a Child (Victim Under 15) Name: Gudvi Abdiel Hernandez Date of Arrest: July 7, 2021 Location: Mecklenburg County Charge(s): Four Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult Name: Raul Castro-Canales Date of Arrest: July 7, 2021 Location: Guilford County Charge(s): Two Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child Name: Moises Avila Date of Arrest July 9, 2021 Location: Mecklenburg County Charge(s): Four Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child Name: Juan Francisco Arriola-Zuniga Date of Arrest: July 10, 2021 Location: Mecklenburg County Charge(s): 14 Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Four Counts of First-Degree Sex Offense with a Child, Three Counts of First-Degree Sex Offense, Three Counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (Victim Under 15) Name: Raul Olmos-Francisco Date of Arrest: July 12, 2021 Location: Wake County Charge(s): Four Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, First-Degree Sex Offense with a Child Name: Edgar Hernandez Sanchez Date of Arrest: July 13, 2021 Location: Lincoln County Charge(s): Indecent Liberties with a Child, Crime Against Nature, Statutory Rape, Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (Victim Under 15), Child Abuse-Felony Sex Act Upon Juvenile Name: Ebar Nectali Lopez-Garcia Date of Arrest: July 13, 2021 Location: Burke County Charge(s): Statutory Sex Offense with a Child Name: Jose Emilio Alvarado-Ochoa Date of Arrest: July 15, 2021 Location: Mecklenburg County Charge(s): Five Counts of Incest, Five Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Three Counts of Statutory Rape, Two Counts of First-Degree Child Rape Name: Walter Emilio Alvarado-Marquez Date of Arrest: July 15, 2021 Location: Mecklenburg County Charge(s): Three Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Recognizing that these are statistics in only one state in less than 3 weeks is staggering! The outrageous, illegal policies of this crooked administration guarantee it will only get worse by the day for Americans in every state as our own military is being used to inundate our communities with the unvetted, oft-times violent foreign invaders.

In 2015 North Carolina’s then-governor Pat McCrory signed HB318 into law; called the Protect North Carolina Workers Act , which, in addition to other things, banned cities and counties across the state from enacting “sanctuary policies” to protect illegal aliens from deportation after being arrested for other crimes.

According to the United States Illegal Alien Crime Report,

At the signing ceremony, Gov. McCrory said: “Today, North Carolina is standing up for the rule of law, which is central to North Carolina values and our country’s values. Public safety officials must have the flexibility and tools to investigate crimes and sanctuary city policies deprive law enforcement of those tools.”

And while the law still stands, his successor, Gov. Roy Cooper, has foolishly and irresponsibly chosen not to enforce it, to the detriment of his constituents living in the Tarheel state.

Mr. Cooper’s failure to protect the citizens of NC mirrors the traitorous policies of the Biden administration, which has turned its back on law-abiding Americans while turning our communities into havens for criminal aliens.

