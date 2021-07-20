https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/20/how-many-more-people-have-to-die-before-jen-psaki-is-willing-to-call-texas-dems-trip-a-superspreader-event-in-washington-video/

The list of Democrats — both politicians and staffers — testing positive for COVID19 after Democratic Texas state reps took a maskless joyride on a private jet keeps getting longer.

Sixth Texas Dem tests positive for COVID after fleeing state to block GOP voting bill https://t.co/C9DUuAHBfI pic.twitter.com/RjomhVppch — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2021

Texas Democrat visit to D.C. seems to be going well. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 20, 2021

Swimmingly! Even more swimmingly than we realized, it seems:

Psaki clarifies to @edokeefe there have been other breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the White House that have not been publicly disclosed. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 20, 2021

Press sec. Jen Psaki confirms a fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 off campus: “We know that there will be breakthrough cases, but as this instance shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild.” https://t.co/xK19f0JJTN pic.twitter.com/BOldWqrcWY — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 20, 2021

O’Keefe: “You confirmed today there’s been a breakthrough case.”

Psaki: “Yep.”

O’Keefe: “But you’re also confirming there have been other breakthrough cases?”

Psaki: “Yep.”

O’Keefe: “But you had not previously disclosed that there had been?”

Psaki: “And — that’s correct.” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 20, 2021

Well, this raises an important question, one that Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki at today’s White House press briefing:

Doocey asks if the Texas Dem trip “is now a super-spreader event in Washington?”@PressSec: “Well, I would say that’s not a characterization we’re making from here.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 20, 2021

Why would you say that, Jen? Let’s give her a chance to explain:

DOOCY: Is the Texas Democrats’ Trip to D.C. a “super-spreader” event? pic.twitter.com/rPxt9qlPbk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2021

Jen Psaki refuses to call the TX Dems “superspreaders”, instead thanks them for coming pic.twitter.com/jlhTjx4p3m — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 20, 2021

Amazing.

Okay follow up – what does Jen Psaki consider to be a super spreader event? https://t.co/e4ofHXQa1h — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2021

Yes, what makes the case of the Texas Democrats so (D)ifferent from other superspreader events?

They won’t characterize it that way because it wasn’t a Trump rally. — A Simple Daisy (@asimpledaisy) July 20, 2021

If it was Trump, she would say it’s a super spreader event. — Christina 🇺🇲 (@Crmco719) July 20, 2021

“of course not. super-spreader events only happen when Republicans are involved,” Psaki continued. — savta53 (@savta53) July 20, 2021

Ding, ding, ding!

Cat got her tongue? — Nick (@NickAtNight128) July 20, 2021

Does a cat have Twitter’s tongue, too?

I believe this is now misinformation. Twitter, that’s your cue! https://t.co/o0yP9Iya8K — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 20, 2021

It certainly sounds like misinformation:

From @CDCgov website: “For severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), an R0 of 2–3 with 6–8 secondary cases has been suggested to constitute a superspreading event (3).”https://t.co/aq7Qihfn2i pic.twitter.com/6p3JbT5fEi — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 20, 2021

So Jen Psaki is spreading misinformation and needs to have her social media accounts revoked immediately. She could be killing people. https://t.co/Ick3vA4mWj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2021

White House press briefings are misinformation superspreader events.

