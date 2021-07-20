https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/20/how-many-more-people-have-to-die-before-jen-psaki-is-willing-to-call-texas-dems-trip-a-superspreader-event-in-washington-video/

The list of Democrats — both politicians and staffers — testing positive for COVID19 after Democratic Texas state reps took a maskless joyride on a private jet keeps getting longer.

Swimmingly! Even more swimmingly than we realized, it seems:

Well, this raises an important question, one that Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki at today’s White House press briefing:

Why would you say that, Jen? Let’s give her a chance to explain:

Amazing.

Yes, what makes the case of the Texas Democrats so (D)ifferent from other superspreader events?

Ding, ding, ding!

Does a cat have Twitter’s tongue, too?

It certainly sounds like misinformation:

White House press briefings are misinformation superspreader events.

