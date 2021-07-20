https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/20/huffpost-asks-twitter-why-they-havent-banned-donald-trumps-spokesperson-from-the-platform/

It didn’t take the Capitol riot to change anything; the election and inauguration of Donald Trump were all it took for media outlets to start questioning the value of free speech. In 2017, Howard Dean doubled down on his claim that “hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment.” The Washington Post in 2017 ran a piece entitled, “When ‘free speech’ becomes a political weapon” and noted that liberals were taking a fresh look at that whole “free speech” thing. A New York Times columnist wrote that the founders could never have foreseen free speech “so twisted to malevolent intent as it is now.”

And of course, we have cable news hall monitors Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy trying to protect us from Fox News.

Now HuffPost is wondering why a spokesperson for Donald Trump, who’s been banned from Twitter (and Facebook and YouTube) hasn’t been banned as well.

Trump has been banned on the platform since his attempt to overthrow American democracy on Jan. 6, but Twitter has taken no action against Liz Harrington. https://t.co/F2nHHyYfOt — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) July 20, 2021

S. V. Date writes:

A paid spokesperson for former President Donald Trump is posting his same election lies on Twitter that incited the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and got Trump permanently banned from the platform two days later. “The Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election was monumental, and the facts are coming out daily!” Liz Harrington wrote on Monday, quoting from a false statement that had just been released by Trump through his Save America committee. … Twitter has not responded to multiple queries from HuffPost about why Harrington’s actions are permitted when similar activity by former Trump aides in the immediate aftermath of his Jan. 8 suspension was not.

The Times, the Post, HuffPost … we’ve never seen so many media outlets want other voices banned.

We might get to that in another post very soon.

We’re not sure which is the bigger threat to American democracy at the moment: white supremacist militias or people spreading misinformation on social media.

