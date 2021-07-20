https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/if-dr-fauci-and-his-pal-wont-wear-a-mask-properly-at-a-baseball-game-how-does-he-expect-babies-and-young-children-to-do-so/

Dr. Anthony Fauci said this morning that parents should follow COVID-19 guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics which says schools should “require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults, regardless of vaccination status”:

Exactly how should schools handle babies and young children who refuse to keep the masks on, say at a baseball game?

This new guidance from Fauci and the APP contradicts current CDC guidelines:

But that could change:

