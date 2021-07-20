https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/invasion-photo-of-the-day/

Texas State Troopers on Monday uncovered 105 invaders packed into the back of a semi-truck in an attempt to illegally cross into the United States near Laredo. The driver Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested for human smuggling and booked into the local Webb County jail.

