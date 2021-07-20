https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/invasion-photo-of-the-day/
NEW: Texas State Troopers pulled over a semi truck near Laredo today that was crammed full of 105 migrants who were being smuggled into the United States. The driver, Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested for human smuggling and was booked into Webb County jail. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Dumve76Nv4
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021
