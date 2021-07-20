https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/20/its-almost-like-redsteezes-look-at-wapos-recent-coverage-of-texas-dem-superspreaders-indicates-a-pretty-disturbing-media-epidemic/

Jen Psaki revealed today that there have actually been more breakthrough COVID19 cases than the White House has told us about in the wake of Texas Dems’ little stunt, but the Biden administration is not yet prepared to characterize said stunt as a superspreader event.

DOOCY: Is the Texas Democrats’ Trip to D.C. a “super-spreader” event? pic.twitter.com/rPxt9qlPbk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2021

Evidently COVID19 isn’t the only affliction that’s spreading in D.C. Blindness and deafness are, too.

Take the Washington Post, for example. Here’s what they tweeted about the Texas Democrats a couple of days ago:

Texas Democrats aren’t planning to return home to Austin just yet. In fact, they intend to this week step up their protests against voting restrictions being considered by the Republican legislature in their home state. https://t.co/DkV9wrIINm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 18, 2021

Stephen L. Miller can’t help but notice that WaPo hasn’t had much to say on them since then:

This is the last tweet from Washington Post on Texas Democrats. The fact that several people have tested positive for Covid after meeting with them, and 5 of them are covid positive isn’t mentioned. https://t.co/aZLZ2o31WR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2021

Quick note:

6* — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 20, 2021

The number is now six.https://t.co/HtgpZo0gO6 — Jack Kentner (@Jack_Kentner) July 20, 2021

It’s so hard to keep up!

Technically, this WaPo tweet from yesterday was also related to the Texas Dems:

Inspired by Texas Dems, Lindsey Graham urges Republicans to “leave town” to stop $3.5 trillion budget package https://t.co/kqqfsxNZ1e — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 19, 2021

But Miller’s point still stands. Because the Democracy Dies in Darkness crew is clearly willing to pull the wool over their own eyes when Democrats’ reputations are on the line.

Almost.

superspreader private plane rides and meetings are no longer newsworthy. Funny, huh pic.twitter.com/x6Ljpzc4JR — Brian King (@KingOrleans) July 20, 2021

We’re in the midst of an epidemic of shamelessly biased, crappy journalism.

Once again the media looks awful regarding this Texas Democrat covid situation mostly because they set themselves an absurdly low superspreader panic bar for the administration last year. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 20, 2021

If this stunt was done by Texas Republicans and they all started to super spread Covid… There would not be this much media silence from kahbas like @jaketapper or every kahba in the NYT — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 20, 2021

The best thing about this entire thing is these professional hacks all just look away and not cover this and everyone sees it. Just absolute shamelessness, and they all know it. All of them. They all know how bad it looks and they all just look the other way. https://t.co/0JorIR3Oql — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2021

We’re not nearly as blind as they want us to be.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

