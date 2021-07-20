https://www.theblaze.com/news/jk-rowling-intolerant-trans-activists-threatened-rape-death-pipebomb

Author J.K. Rowling exposed Monday the absurdity of some activists who demand tolerance for LGBT people, yet invoke intolerance for those, like Rowling, who disagree with some aspects of LGBT ideology.

What are the details?

According to the “Harry Potter” author, trans activists have targeted Rowling with threats of rape and death. One activist angered by Rowling’s refusal to acquiesce to the radical trans activism even appeared to threaten Rowling with a pipe bomb.

Rowling posted a screenshot of a tweet from the now-deleted Twitter account “@queerqegaard” that said, “I wish you a very nice pipebomb in mailbox.” In response, Rowling highlighted the hypocritical intolerance of radical LGBT activists who demand no dissent to their ideology.

“To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go,” Rowling said.

In response to a question of whether the threat was sent because of her position on trans women using women’s bathrooms, Rowling explained, “Yes but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever.”

What is the background?

Rowling is no stranger to harassment by LGBT activists online.

The billionaire author became the target of backlash when she publicly supported a woman who was fired for declaring that biological sex is, in fact, real.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?” Rowling tweeted in December 2019.

Rowling again affirmed biological gender last year, resulting in attempts to “cancel” her.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence — “hate” trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense. I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.

Rowling has also spoken out against hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

