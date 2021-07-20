https://beckernews.com/watch-jen-psaki-confronted-about-texas-dems-super-spreader-event-confirms-more-white-house-officials-infected-40395/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted over the developing ‘superspreader’ event developing in D.C. after Texas Democrats who fled their home state contracted COVID. On Tuesday, it was reported that six Texas Democrats have COVID and are believed to have given it to an unnamed White House official and a Pelosi staffer.

“More than ten percent of the traveling party with these Texas Democrats now claim to have a breakthrough case,” Fox News’ Peter Doocy said. “Is there any concern that this trip that was intended to advocate for voting rights is now a superspreader event in Washington?”

“Well, I would say that’s not a characterization we’re making from here,” Psaki responded. “Our message continues to be ‘thanks for standing up for voting rights’.”

“We certainly understand that there will be breakthrough cases,” she continued. “Even vaccines that are incredibly effective are not fool-proof.”

That’s an understatement. There may be no bigger ‘fools’ than nearly sixty Democrats shirking their duties as elected officials to go on a maskless junket to Washington D.C. (Not that face coverings would have prevented them from getting COVID, regardless.)

“They are not a hundred percent effective,” she added. “We have seen that. Here’s the good news, though: We know that these vaccines, that these individuals, I think, if I’m correct, have been vaccinated, it means that it protects you from death, it protects from serious illness, it protects for the most part from hospitalization, So, that is a good sign.”

“Now that COVID 19, after contact with those Democrats, has reached the White House, what is your message to these Texas Democrats?” Doocy followed up.

“Our message continues to be ‘thanks for standing up for voting rights’ and the rights of Americans to have their voices heard at the voting booth and we appreciate their efforts in that regard,” she said.

In addition, Jen Psaki confirmed that additional undisclosed cases of COVID have been found among vaccinated White House staff, making the Texas Democrats’ trip a true ‘superspreader’ event.

The news comes amidst news that a White House official tested positive for COVID, as well as a staff member for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The news was reported in a ‘scoop‘ by Axios.

“While both individuals are vaccinated and mildly symptomatic, they illustrate how Americans inoculated against the coronavirus can still contract and, potentially, unknowingly transmit the virus — even at the highest levels of the nation’s government,” Axios noted.

“We know that there will be breakthrough cases, but as this instance shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild,” a White House official told Axios. It appears that “breakthrough case” is the new euphemism for a case among those who were “fully vaccinated.”

In addition, more Texas Democratic lawmakers are testing positive for COVID-19: The count is now up to six.

