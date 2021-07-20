https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-used-private-gmail-account-send-government-information-foreign-deal-making-son-hunter/

Too bad Biden didn’t ask Hillary Clinton’s advice on how to use BleachBit.

Joe Biden used a private email to send government information he was getting from the State Department to his crackhead, globetrotting son Hunter during the Obama years.

Hunter Biden worked as Joe Biden’s bagman in their international money laundering and influence peddling operation.

Some Obama Admin officials were aware of Joe Biden’s private email “[email protected]” and used it to communicate with him.

TRENDING: FIREWORKS! Senator Rand Paul Rips Arrogant Fauci: “There Will be Responsibility For Those Who Funded the Lab, Including Yourself” (VIDEO)

Just the News reported:

Messages, sometimes signed “Dad,” from the email account [email protected] were found on a Hunter Biden laptop seized by the FBI in December 2019 from a Delaware computer shop owner. Some of the messages from the vice president to his son obtained by Just the News were deeply personal, others were political in nature, and still others clearly addressed business matters, often forwarding information coming from senior officials in the White House, the State Department and other government agencies. For instance, in late November 2014 the U.S. embassy in Istanbul sent an email to the State Department that was then forwarded to senior advisers to Joe Biden, including national security expert Michael Carpenter, providing an early alert that an American named Martin O’Connor was about to be released from detention in Turkey. State Department officials forwarded the information to the vice president’s office, where Biden aide Colin Kahl (now President Biden’s Undersecretrary of Defense for Policy) sent it to Joe Biden’s private email. The vice president then sent it to his son Hunter Biden with the subject line “Fwd: Mr. O’Connor Being Released from Detention today.”

“The Presidential Records Act required Joe Biden to make sure that any of his gmail account emails, including these emails to Hunter Biden, were forwarded to a government account so they could properly be handled by the National Archives,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch. “No wonder the Obama White House wanted to protect Hillary Clinton from the consequences of [her] email shell game!”

Click here to read more about this from Just the News.

President Biden used a personal email account during the Obama years to send information he was getting from the State Department as vice president to his globetrotting, foreign-deal-making son Hunter Biden | Just The News https://t.co/p7lztaRj1K — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) July 20, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

